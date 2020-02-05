Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajinikanth Throws His Weight Behind Citizenship Law, Says CAA Poses No Threat to Muslims

The central government has assured that Indian people will have no issues in view of the Citizenship Amendment Act, he noted.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:February 5, 2020, 12:46 PM IST
File photo of actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth.

Chennai: Actor-turned politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday threw his weight behind the contentious Citizenship Amendment

Act and said that the legislation did not pose any threat to Muslims.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act will not affect any citizen of our country. If it affects Muslims, then I will be the first person to stand up for them. NPR is a necessity to find out about the outsiders. It has been clarified that NRC has not been formulated yet," Rajinikanth said. This is his first reaction to the contentious law that has triggered protests across the country.

The central government has assured that Indian people will have no issues in view of the Citizenship Amendment Act, he noted.

Alleging that some political parties were instigating people against CAA for their selfish interests, he also blamed religious leaders for supporting protests against the law and dubbed it "very wrong."

Backing the National Population Register exercise, he said the drive is "very, very essential," and added that the Congress-led government had done it in the past.

(With PTI inputs)

