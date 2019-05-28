Rajinikanth to Attend Modi’s Swearing-in on May 30, Advises Rahul Gandhi Not to Resign as Congress Chief

Tamil actor-turned politician Rajinikanth congratulated Narendra Modi on his thumping victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and said that he will be attending his swearing-in ceremony on May 30.The superstar hailed Modi as a ‘charismatic leader’ and gave him credit for BJP’s landslide victory this election. "This victory is a win for the person Modi is. He is a charismatic leader. In India after Nehru, [was] Rajeev Gandhi and now Modi is a charismatic leader," he said.Rajinikanth also showered praises on Union Minister Nitin Gadkar, who, he said, must be appreciated for his efforts to link the Godavari River with Kaveri. "I appreciate the thought of union minister Nitin Gadkri on interlinking the Krishna, Godvari and Cauvery despite Tamil Nadu not voting for NDA"., he said.However, at the same time, he maintained that while India was clearly swept away by the Modi wave, there was no such wave in the south.Speaking to News18, Rajinikanth also said Rahul Gandhi should not resign from his post as the Congress chief despite sources saying that he has firmed up his decision to quit, which he had conveyed to the Congress at a post-mortem on Saturday by the Congress Working Committee.“I won’t say he lacks leadership. As a youngster, it is difficult to handle senior leaders. My advice for Rahul Gandhi is that he should not resign, he should prove he can do to. In a democracy, the opposition should also be strong,” he said.Rajinikanth, who says his entry into politics is imminent is yet to launch his party. The superstar has time and again dropped hints that he will contest in the Tamil Nadu State elections of 2021. However, when asked if he will make the announcement anytime soon, he has remained non-committal. The speculation is rife that the Tamil superstar may look at an alliance with the BJP