English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajinikanth’s Close Aides Hope for a December Debut of His Political Party
A C Shanmugam, educationist and leader of the New Justice party, said Rajnikanth's cadre and fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of his political party.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth.
Loading...
Chennai: A C Shanmugam, educationist and leader of the New Justice party, who is also one of actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth’s trusted associates, is hopeful that the latter will announce his political party by the end of 2018.
Speaking to CNN-News 18, AC Shanmugam said, “He is currently busy with the shoot for his next film. He will be busy for another 20-25 days. There is immense opportunity for Rajini to start a political party in November-December. It would be apt that Rajini makes the announcement himself.”
Shanmugam added that the public, his cadre and fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Rajini’s political party. “We believe that he will make a great leader in Tamil Nadu,” he said.
When asked if Rajini will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shanmugam said, “He will surely contest the state elections. Rajinikanth may either contest alone or go for an alliance, but one thing is for sure that Rajini will surely fight the state assembly polls whenever it happens.”
He added that his party, the New Justice Party will join hands with Rajini’s party and fight together.
In March, Rajinikanth inaugurated a statue of the former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran at Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute and said he will provide governance like that of MGR to the people of Tamil Nadu.
In December 2017, Rajinikanth announced that he will launch a party and contest all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. But since then, Rajinikanth had remained silent about his political ambitions, except for once when he spoke at an event organised by Shanmugam.
Another close associate of Rajinkanth said the superstar would make the announcement when he feels it is the time is right.
“Rajini listen to us, takes our suggestions but he makes his own decisions. We can only speculate on when Rajini will make the announcement and reveal details.”
Speaking to CNN-News 18, AC Shanmugam said, “He is currently busy with the shoot for his next film. He will be busy for another 20-25 days. There is immense opportunity for Rajini to start a political party in November-December. It would be apt that Rajini makes the announcement himself.”
Shanmugam added that the public, his cadre and fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Rajini’s political party. “We believe that he will make a great leader in Tamil Nadu,” he said.
When asked if Rajini will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shanmugam said, “He will surely contest the state elections. Rajinikanth may either contest alone or go for an alliance, but one thing is for sure that Rajini will surely fight the state assembly polls whenever it happens.”
He added that his party, the New Justice Party will join hands with Rajini’s party and fight together.
In March, Rajinikanth inaugurated a statue of the former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran at Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute and said he will provide governance like that of MGR to the people of Tamil Nadu.
In December 2017, Rajinikanth announced that he will launch a party and contest all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. But since then, Rajinikanth had remained silent about his political ambitions, except for once when he spoke at an event organised by Shanmugam.
Another close associate of Rajinkanth said the superstar would make the announcement when he feels it is the time is right.
“Rajini listen to us, takes our suggestions but he makes his own decisions. We can only speculate on when Rajini will make the announcement and reveal details.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Immersive | From Ordinary Extra to Extraordinary: How BJP Broke the Kashmir Jinx
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 8 Written Updates: First Captains of the Season Kriti and Roshmi Punished For Breaking House Rules
- Happy 10th Anniversary, Android!
- Shehla Rashid Started a Twitter Thread on Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder and It's a Must Read
- We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...