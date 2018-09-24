Rajinikanth’s Close Aides Hope for a December Debut of His Political Party

A C Shanmugam, educationist and leader of the New Justice party, who is also one of actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth’s trusted associates, is hopeful that the latter will announce his political party by the end of 2018.Speaking to CNN-News 18, AC Shanmugam said, “He is currently busy with the shoot for his next film. He will be busy for another 20-25 days. There is immense opportunity for Rajini to start a political party in November-December. It would be apt that Rajini makes the announcement himself.”Shanmugam added that the public, his cadre and fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Rajini’s political party. “We believe that he will make a great leader in Tamil Nadu,” he said.When asked if Rajini will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shanmugam said, “He will surely contest the state elections. Rajinikanth may either contest alone or go for an alliance, but one thing is for sure that Rajini will surely fight the state assembly polls whenever it happens.”He added that his party, the New Justice Party will join hands with Rajini’s party and fight together.In March, Rajinikanth inaugurated a statue of the former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran at Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute and said he will provide governance like that of MGR to the people of Tamil Nadu.In December 2017, Rajinikanth announced that he will launch a party and contest all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. But since then, Rajinikanth had remained silent about his political ambitions, except for once when he spoke at an event organised by Shanmugam.Another close associate of Rajinkanth said the superstar would make the announcement when he feels it is the time is right.“Rajini listen to us, takes our suggestions but he makes his own decisions. We can only speculate on when Rajini will make the announcement and reveal details.”