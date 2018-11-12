GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rajinikanth’s Cryptic Answer on Political Allegiance as Alliances Take Shape Ahead of 2019

The actor’s rhetorical response came to a query on whether there was any truth to rumours that he could join the BJP or his outfit - Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) – may merge with the saffron party.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2018, 5:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Chennai: Tamil superstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth left tongues wagging on Monday with his take on the grand alliance of opposition parties being formed to take on the BJP in 2019 general elections.

With his own allegiances still unknown, Rajinikanth told reporters that there is a huge coalition that says that the BJP is a dangerous party.

“If the opposition thinks that the BJP is a dangerous party, then of course it must be,” he said with a wry smile before walking off. He was answering the questions of reporters at the Chennai airport after arriving from Bengaluru.

The actor’s rhetorical response came to a query on whether there was any truth to rumours that he could join the BJP or his outfit - Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) – may merge with the saffron party.

But Rajinikanth avoided criticising the BJP when asked about the controversial demonetisation decision. He said the monetary policy’s implementation was not good, but stopped short of criticising the policy itself.

The DMK, which is the principal opposition party in the Tamil Nadu, had a couple of weeks ago called Rajinikanth a puppet in the hands of the BJP and said he was putting his fans down in a first-time attack on the superstar.

There has been intense speculation about the political future of the actor, who had announced in December last year that he would enter politics, but has since nit launched his political party officially.

According to reports, the actor could launch his party on his birthday December 12.

| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...