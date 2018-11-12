Rajinikanth’s Cryptic Answer on Political Allegiance as Alliances Take Shape Ahead of 2019

Tamil superstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth left tongues wagging on Monday with his take on the grand alliance of opposition parties being formed to take on the BJP in 2019 general elections.With his own allegiances still unknown, Rajinikanth told reporters that there is a huge coalition that says that the BJP is a dangerous party.“If the opposition thinks that the BJP is a dangerous party, then of course it must be,” he said with a wry smile before walking off. He was answering the questions of reporters at the Chennai airport after arriving from Bengaluru.The actor’s rhetorical response came to a query on whether there was any truth to rumours that he could join the BJP or his outfit - Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) – may merge with the saffron party.But Rajinikanth avoided criticising the BJP when asked about the controversial demonetisation decision. He said the monetary policy’s implementation was not good, but stopped short of criticising the policy itself.The DMK, which is the principal opposition party in the Tamil Nadu, had a couple of weeks ago called Rajinikanth a puppet in the hands of the BJP and said he was putting his fans down in a first-time attack on the superstar.There has been intense speculation about the political future of the actor, who had announced in December last year that he would enter politics, but has since nit launched his political party officially.According to reports, the actor could launch his party on his birthday December 12.