Rajinikanth’s ‘Vacuum’ Remark Brings Arch Rivals AIADMK and DMK on the Same Page

Arch-rivals AIADMK and DMK on Tuesday came on the same page, pooh-poohing superstar Rajinikanth's claim of a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu that he would fill. While the AIADMK compared itself with a high-flying kite that need not fear a 'sparrow', DMK exuded confidence it would form the next government in the state as they sought to dismiss any threat to them from the actor.By their assertions, the two parties sought to indicate Rajinikanth had no role to play in the political spectrum. The social and electronic media in the state was abuzz with analysis of the superstar's first major political speech, with several hailing it as a promising one.Rajinikanth had on Monday said there was a "vacuum for a good leader" in the state politics currently and he would provide a good administration.The actor made the remarks in his address at a college function here after unveiling a statue of late chief minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran.It was his first political speech since December 31 last when he had announced he will enter politics and contest all 234 assembly seats whenever elections are held.Senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said many who actors who wanted to make a mark in politics had remained non-starters."A sparrow is a sparrow. A kite is a kite. AIADMK is a high-flying kite, and there is no need for it to fear sparrows," he said responding to Rajinikanth's remarks. Opposition DMK asserted there was no political vacuum in Tamil Nadu as remarked by the actor and claimed it will form the next government in the state."I don't agree with his remarks that a political vacuum exists in Tamil Nadu. The people of the state will not accept it too," DMK Working President MK Stalin told reporters here."The next government will be that of the DMK. People are ready for that," he added. Rajinikanth had cited the demise of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa in 2016 and the ill-health of 93-year old DMK President M Karunanidhi who has become inactive politically of late to drive home his point that there was vacuum for a good leader and a leadership.Meanwhile, the BJP too pitched itself as a viable alternative and described the actor's comments as his 'hope.' "We are delivering good governance in many states. We are confident of being the alternative force in Tamil Nadu," BJP state unit President Tamilisai Soundararajan said. On Rajinikanth's remarks of a political vacuum existing in the state and that he can fill that space, she said "hope is life."