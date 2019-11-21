Take the pledge to vote

Rajini's Remark about 'Miracle in 2021 Assembly Polls' Means AIADMK's Next Stint in Power: Tamil Nadu CM

Rajinikanth asserted people of Tamil Nadu will create a 'wonder and marvel' in the 2021 assembly elections, remarks that come amidst indications of him of aligning his contemporary Kamal Haasan.

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2019, 7:11 PM IST
Rajini's Remark about 'Miracle in 2021 Assembly Polls' Means AIADMK's Next Stint in Power: Tamil Nadu CM
File image of Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami.

Tuticorin: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said superstar Rajinikanth's assertion of people creating a "wonder" in 2021 assembly elections meant the AIADMK retaining power for the third time in a row.

"Rajinikanth's 'wonder' remark means AIADMK will come back to power again in 2021 assembly election," he told reporters here when asked about the actor's remark.

Rajinikanth, earlier in the day, asserted people of Tamil Nadu will create a "wonder and marvel" in the 2021 assembly elections in the state, remarks that come amidst indications of him of politically aligning with his contemporary and MNM chief Kamal Haasan.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
