Rajiv Gandhi Assassination: Cong Contradicts Sonia, Says SC Order to Release Convicts 'Unacceptable'

The Congress on Friday said the order of the Supreme Court regarding the premature release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran, serving a life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case was “totally unacceptable” and asserted that the party does not agree with the view of Sonia Gandhi in the case.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna said the judgment of the top court in the case of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is equally applicable in their matter.

Following the order, Congress general secretary in charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the party criticizes it clearly and finds it wholly untenable. “It is most unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India on this issue,” he said.

ALSO READ: Exclusive | I am Not a Terrorist, Nalini Sriharan Tells News18 as SC Releases Rajiv Gandhi Killers

Another Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi addressed a media briefing and termed the order “highly disappointing”. “We have six reasons as to why we object. They did cold murder of former PM. The court observed there is no absolute right to release in many such cases. The SC justified by saying that the state gave permission for the release but we have numerous questions to the SC. How will the apex court deal with such similar cases in the future? Regardless of however heinous the crime is. The assassination of former PM should be seen on a different level. We agree with the central government which never agreed with the state government over this matter,” Singhvi said.

When asked why Congress’ comments are different than Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, he said, “We are consistent, it is an institutional matter. This is not politics. Sonia Gandhi is entitled to her views but the party does not agree with the view, we respect that. If we can disagree with Sonia Gandhi on her views then we can disagree with the DMK stand as well. Our stand is different from theirs. Don’t see it in a political colour.”

In 2000, Nalini Sriharan’s sentence was reduced to a life term on the intervention of Rajiv Gandhi’s wife Sonia Gandhi. Sonia had earlier urged the court to show clemency to Nalini, who was pregnant when she was arrested, NDTV reported.

Rajiv Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Nalini in Vellore jail in 2008.

However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, an ally of Congress, welcomed the release of convicts, saying that this judgment is proof that decisions of elected government shouldn’t be shelved by Governors in appointed positions.

Nalini Sriharan and Ravichandran had moved the top court seeking premature release. Both of them had challenged a June 17 order of the Madras High Court, which rejected their pleas for early release, and cited the apex court judgment ordering the release of co-convict Perarivalan. Nalini, Ravichandran, Santhan, Murugan, Perarivalan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar were sentenced to life terms in the case.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.

(with PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News here