Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rajiv Gandhi Was 'India's Biggest Lyncher', Says SAD's Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Endorsing PM Modi's "bhrashtachari no. 1" remark against the late premier, Shiromani Akali Dal's Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Rajiv Gandhi was the only prime minister in the world who "organised lynching against a particular community".

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2019, 12:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajiv Gandhi Was 'India's Biggest Lyncher', Says SAD's Manjinder Singh Sirsa
File photo of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: In remarks that could spark a row, Shiromani Akali Dal national spokesman Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday said former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was "India's biggest lyncher".

Endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "bhrashtachari no. 1" remark against the late premier, Sirsa said Gandhi was the only prime minister in the world who "organised lynching against a particular community".

"Prime minister Modi is right in saying that Rajiv Gandhi was corrupt number one, but he was also India's biggest lyncher," he said in a statement.

Sirsa alleged that Gandhi not only encouraged genocide against Sikhs but also "protected and rewarded" those who were involved in it.

He asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to clarify why he had not accepted that his party was guilty and why has he failed to express sympathy with the families of victims of the 1984 riots.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi had targeted the former prime minister while attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said, "Your father was termed Mr
Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtachari no 1."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram