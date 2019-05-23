Rajkot Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai BJP Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai LEADING

Rajkot Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- J. B. Chauhan IND -- -- Chauhan Manojbhai Pravinbhai IND -- -- Jaspalsinh Mahaveersinh Tomar IND -- -- Dengada Pravinbhai Meghjibhai IND -- -- Chitroda Nathalal (Chitroda Sir) IND -- -- Amardas B. Desani IND -- -- Rakesh Patel NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai Leading BSP -- -- Vijay Parmar INC -- -- Kagathara Lalitbhai

10. Rajkot is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.14% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.72%. The estimated literacy level of Rajkot is 81.6%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kundariya Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,46,428 votes which was 23.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.80% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kuvarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavalia of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 24,735 votes which was 3.81% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.34% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 27 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.89% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.64% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rajkot was: Kundariya Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,64,760 men, 7,90,949 women and 8 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Rajkot is: 22.3046 70.8022Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राजकोट, गुजरात (Hindi); রাজকোট, গুজরাত (Bengali); राजकोट, गुजरात (Marathi); રાજકોટ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); ராஜ்கோட், குஜராத் (Tamil); రాజ్ కోట్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ರಾಜ್​ಕೋಟ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); രാജ്കോട്ട്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam)