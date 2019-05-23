English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajkot Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajkot (રાજકોટ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
10. Rajkot is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.14% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.72%. The estimated literacy level of Rajkot is 81.6%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kundariya Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,46,428 votes which was 23.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.80% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.89% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.64% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rajkot was: Kundariya Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,64,760 men, 7,90,949 women and 8 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rajkot Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Rajkot is: 22.3046 70.8022
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राजकोट, गुजरात (Hindi); রাজকোট, গুজরাত (Bengali); राजकोट, गुजरात (Marathi); રાજકોટ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); ராஜ்கோட், குஜராத் (Tamil); రాజ్ కోట్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ರಾಜ್ಕೋಟ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); രാജ്കോട്ട്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
Rajkot Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
J. B. Chauhan
IND
--
--
Chauhan Manojbhai Pravinbhai
IND
--
--
Jaspalsinh Mahaveersinh Tomar
IND
--
--
Dengada Pravinbhai Meghjibhai
IND
--
--
Chitroda Nathalal (Chitroda Sir)
IND
--
--
Amardas B. Desani
IND
--
--
Rakesh Patel
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai
BSP
--
--
Vijay Parmar
INC
--
--
Kagathara Lalitbhai
