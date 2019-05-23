Take the pledge to vote

Rajkot Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajkot (રાજકોટ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
Rajkot Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajkot (રાજકોટ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
10. Rajkot is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.14% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.72%. The estimated literacy level of Rajkot is 81.6%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

BJP
Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai

BJP

Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai

LEADING

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kundariya Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,46,428 votes which was 23.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.80% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Kuvarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavalia of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 24,735 votes which was 3.81% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.34% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 27 contestants in 2009.

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.89% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.64% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rajkot was: Kundariya Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,64,760 men, 7,90,949 women and 8 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rajkot Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Rajkot is: 22.3046 70.8022

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राजकोट, गुजरात (Hindi); রাজকোট, গুজরাত (Bengali); राजकोट, गुजरात (Marathi); રાજકોટ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); ராஜ்கோட், குஜராத் (Tamil); రాజ్ కోట్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ರಾಜ್​ಕೋಟ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); രാജ്കോട്ട്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
