Rajkumar Imo Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Rajkumar Imo Singh of BJP in the 2022 Manipur Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Rajkumar Imo Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Rajkumar Imo Singh is the BJP’s candidate for the Sagolband assembly constituency. He was elected from the seat in 2012 and 2017 on Congress tickets but was expelled for “anti-party activities" in 2020. He then joined the BJP last year. RK Imo Singh has an illustrious political legacy as he is the eldest son of Rajkumar Jaichandra Singh, the first union minister from Manipur in late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s government who was then deputed as Manipur’s chief minister. Imo Singh’s grandfather RK Birchandra Singh was the first Congress president of Manipur when it attained statehood. He is also the son-in-law of present BJP chief minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Rajkumar Imo Singh is 45 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 7.2 crore and total liabilies of Rs 83.9 lakh.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Rajkumar Imo Singh contesting on a BJP ticket from Sagolband constituency.

