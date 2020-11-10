Rajnagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Rajnagar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Rajnagar (राजनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Madhubani district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Madhubani. Rajnagar is part of 7. Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.67%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.62%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,21,521 eligible electors, of which 1,68,798 were male, 1,52,318 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,96,751 eligible electors, of which 1,57,997 were male, 1,38,741 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,41,735 eligible electors, of which 1,30,911 were male, 1,10,824 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajnagar in 2015 was 152. In 2010, there were 97.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ram Prit Paswan of BJP won in this seat by defeating Ramawatar Paswan of RJD by a margin of 6,242 votes which was 4.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.23% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ram Lakhan Ram Raman of RJD won in this seat defeating Ramprit Paswan of BJP by a margin of 2,459 votes which was 2.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 38.02% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 37. Rajnagar Assembly segment of Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Ramprit Mandal won the Jhanjharpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhanjharpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Rajnagar are: Dr. Ramprit Paswan (BJP), Ramawatar Paswan (RJD), Arun Kumar Mandal (JGHP), Gopal Choupal (), Channe Saday (JKP), Raja Ram Chaupal (VPI), Shiv Shankar Paswan (SJDD), Santosh Kumar Suman (PP), Jay Bansh Kumar Ram (IND), Rakesh Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.3%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 52.22%, while it was 44.16% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 331 polling stations in 37. Rajnagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 283. In 2010 there were 241 polling stations.

Extent:

37. Rajnagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Madhubani district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Rajnagar and Andhratharhi. It shares an inter-state border with Madhubani.

Rajnagar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Rajnagar is 317.66 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Rajnagar is: 26°22'02.3"N 86°09'25.2"E.

