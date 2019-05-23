English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajnandgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajnandgaon (राजनन्दगांव) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
6. Rajnandgaon is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 24.25%. The estimated literacy level of Rajnandgaon is 70.84%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Abhishek Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,35,911 votes which was 20.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.60% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Madhusudan Yadav of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,19,074 votes which was 14.34% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 52.70% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.04% and in 2009, the constituency registered 58.86% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rajnandgaon was: Abhishek Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,97,477 men, 7,93,896 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Rajnandgaon is: 20.9715 80.6909
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राजनन्दगांव, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); রাজনাদগাঁও, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); राजनांदगाव, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); રાજનંદગાવ, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); ராஜ்நந்தகாவுன், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాజ్ నంగ్ గావ్, ఛత్తీస్గఢ్ (Telugu); ರಾಜ್ನಂದ್ ಗಾವ್, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್ಗಢ್ (Kannada); രാജ്ഗ്സ്നന്ദ്ഗോൺ, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).
Rajnandgaon Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RPI(A)
--
--
Dr. Gojupal
SHS
--
--
Ajay Pali (Baba)
RPK
--
--
Pratima Santosh Washnik
FDLP
--
--
Mahendra Kumar Sahu
APOI
--
--
Baidya Shekhu Ram Verma (Guruji)
GGP
--
--
Vishwanath Singh Porte
BJP
--
--
Santosh Pandey
BSP
--
--
Ravita Lakra (Dhruv)
IND
--
--
Kranti Gupta
IND
--
--
Kamini Sahu
IND
--
--
Ramkhilawan Dahariya
IND
--
--
Sachchidanand Kaushik
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sudesh Tikam
INC
--
--
Bhola Ram Sahu
