Rajnath Disapproves JK BJP Chief's Comments on Ex-Guv Vohra, Calls Him an 'Outstanding Officer'
In a statement, Singh said the governor's post is constitutional and has its own dignity and it is expected from a governor that he or she performs impartially without fear and favour.
File photo of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday disapproved the remarks of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir chief criticising N N Vohra, saying the former Governor had performed with distinction and maintained the dignity of the constitutional post.
