Rajnath Hits Out at 'Corrupt' Naidu for Halting Andhra's Development, Questioning Balakot Strikes

Lashing out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu for failing to develop Andhra Pradesh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the chief minister only provided corrupt governance.Addressing a BJP poll rally in Avanigadda near Vijayawada, Singh said the Centre did not accord a special status to Andhra because it had been offering adequate funds for its development.“There is no truth in Naidu’s claims against us and we are committed to the state’s all-round development,” he said.Accusing the chief minister of deceiving people, Singh said, “The state has been put on a backburner due to the failure of the policies of the TDP government.”“Though the TDP parted ways with the NDA (National Democratic Alliance), the government did not stop providing funds to the state. We have already given Rs 7,000 crore for the Polavaram project, but the state administration failed to expedite the related work. Naidu also failed to take up work at the Machilipatnam port. The BJP will complete the project after coming to power,” the Union minister said.Stating that the BJP government had already increased the minimum support price (MSP) on farm produce by one-and-a-half times, Singh said MSP would be doubled if the saffron party was voted to power again.Listing out the Centre’s achievements, the Union minister said India now ranked sixth among the world’s top economies, up from its earlier 10th slot.He also talked about how his government was providing Rs 6,000 to farmers across the country with 2.5 acre of land. Singh said farmers in Andhra were unable to benefit from the PM Kisan scheme as Naidu had denied to share their details with the Centre, while also adopting central schemes as his own.He also trained his guns on opposition parties for questioning the government’s moves after the Pulwama attack in which at least 40 CRPF jawans were killed when a local youth rammed his explosives-laden car into their bus.The home minister expressed surprise that parties like the TDP and Congress were seeking proof of the strikes on terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot.Asserting that the Centre would deal terror activities with an iron hand, Singh criticised the claims of opposition leaders that the BJP used the retaliatory attacks for electoral gains.He also reiterated his government’s resolve to bring back financial fraudsters like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi. “We will detain these fraudsters who used to walk freely in the country during the (Congress-led) UPA regime and went abroad fearing arrests by the BJP regime,” he said.