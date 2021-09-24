Rajnath Lauds Adityanath, Says Mere Mention of His Name Gives Criminals 'the Shivers'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said no one can cast doubts on his honesty. Addressing a gathering in Maharajganj in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Singh said mere mention of Adityanath’s name gives criminals the shivers.

Singh, a senior BJP leader, unveiled a statue of Adityanath’s religious guru Avaidyanath here. Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls early next year.

Yogi Adityanath on Friday alleged that previous governments in the country “withdrew" cases against terrorists and said they lacked courage to take decisions like the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He also said in today’s time, no one can “glorify" terrorists.

The CM made the remarks while addressing a gathering during a programme held to mark death anniversaries of Mahant Digvijaynath and Manant Avaidyanath at the Gorakhnath temple here.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “No one can doubt PM Narendra Modi and Gorakshpeeth for re-establishment of national values." “People have chosen a capable government and the glory of the nation could be seen worldwide unlike previous governments when cases against terrorists were withdrawn," he said. Everyone knows about the successful leadership of PM Narendra Modi and in his leadership, the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated, citizenship was given to Hindus and Sikhs harassed in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh through a law, he said.

“Previous governments didn’t have the courage for such decisions," he added. The chief minister said a “deepotsav" on Diwali in Ayodhaya under the guidance of PM Modi represented feelings of all seers. While appreciating the work done by the Gorakshpeeth, he said it promoted ayurveda in 1960s and during the coronavirus pandemic, the entire world agreed to the strength of ayush and yoga. I met an American and he used to mix Tulsi in a glass of water and when I asked him about it, he said the US understood the strength of Tulsi, the CM said. “During the pandemic, people in New York used to stand in queues for haldi (turmeric) water," he claimed.

