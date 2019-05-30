Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari: Complete List of 25 Cabinet Ministers in Team Modi

Apart from Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, the other top leaders who were sworn-in as Union ministers included D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ram Vilas Paswan.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 8:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Narendra Modi took over as the country's Prime Minister for a second term on Thursday after he was sworn-in along with other Union ministers, including BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, a surprise pick.

Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of majestic Rashtraparti Bhavan.

Apart from Shah, Singh, Gadkari, the other top leaders who were sworn-in as Union ministers included D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ram Vilas Paswan.

Here’s the complete list of cabinet ministers in Modi’s Council of Ministers:

1. Narendra Modi

2. Rajnath Singh

3. Amit Shah

4. Nitin Jairam Gadkari

5. DV Sadananda Gowda

6. Nirmala Sitharaman

7. Ramvilas Paswan

8. Narendra Singh Tomar

9. Ravi Shankar Prasad

10. Harsimrat Kaur Badal

11. Thaawar Chand Gehlot

12. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

13. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

14. Arjun Munda

15. Smriti Zubin Irani

16. Harsh Vardhan

17. Prakash Javadekar

18. Piyush Goyal

19. Dharmendra Pradhan

20. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

21. Pralhad Joshi

22. Mahendra Nath Pandey

23. Arvind Ganpat Sawant

24. Giriraj Singh

25. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

While the inclusion of Shah, seen as BJP's key strategist who helped the party to expand its base after taking over the reins of the party in 2014, was much speculated, Jaishankar, considered close to Modi, was a surprise pick.

Some of the key ministers in the previous Modi government, including Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Maneka Gandhi were not part of the new council of ministers.

Top opposition leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, corporate honchos, film stars, chief ministers and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries were part of the nearly 8,000 guests at the ceremony.
