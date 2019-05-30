English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
V K Singh
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Arjun Munda
Ramdas Athawale
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Babul Supriyo
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Patel
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Ashwini Choubey
Rao Inderjit Singh
R K Singh
Raosaheb Danve
Shripad Yesso Naik
Hardeep Singh Puri
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari: Complete List of 25 Cabinet Ministers in Team Modi
Apart from Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, the other top leaders who were sworn-in as Union ministers included D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ram Vilas Paswan.
Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad
Loading...
New Delhi: Narendra Modi took over as the country's Prime Minister for a second term on Thursday after he was sworn-in along with other Union ministers, including BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, a surprise pick.
Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of majestic Rashtraparti Bhavan.
Apart from Shah, Singh, Gadkari, the other top leaders who were sworn-in as Union ministers included D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ram Vilas Paswan.
Here’s the complete list of cabinet ministers in Modi’s Council of Ministers:
1. Narendra Modi
2. Rajnath Singh
3. Amit Shah
4. Nitin Jairam Gadkari
5. DV Sadananda Gowda
6. Nirmala Sitharaman
7. Ramvilas Paswan
8. Narendra Singh Tomar
9. Ravi Shankar Prasad
10. Harsimrat Kaur Badal
11. Thaawar Chand Gehlot
12. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
13. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’
14. Arjun Munda
15. Smriti Zubin Irani
16. Harsh Vardhan
17. Prakash Javadekar
18. Piyush Goyal
19. Dharmendra Pradhan
20. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
21. Pralhad Joshi
22. Mahendra Nath Pandey
23. Arvind Ganpat Sawant
24. Giriraj Singh
25. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
While the inclusion of Shah, seen as BJP's key strategist who helped the party to expand its base after taking over the reins of the party in 2014, was much speculated, Jaishankar, considered close to Modi, was a surprise pick.
Some of the key ministers in the previous Modi government, including Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Maneka Gandhi were not part of the new council of ministers.
Top opposition leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, corporate honchos, film stars, chief ministers and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries were part of the nearly 8,000 guests at the ceremony.
Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of majestic Rashtraparti Bhavan.
Apart from Shah, Singh, Gadkari, the other top leaders who were sworn-in as Union ministers included D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ram Vilas Paswan.
Here’s the complete list of cabinet ministers in Modi’s Council of Ministers:
1. Narendra Modi
2. Rajnath Singh
3. Amit Shah
4. Nitin Jairam Gadkari
5. DV Sadananda Gowda
6. Nirmala Sitharaman
7. Ramvilas Paswan
8. Narendra Singh Tomar
9. Ravi Shankar Prasad
10. Harsimrat Kaur Badal
11. Thaawar Chand Gehlot
12. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
13. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’
14. Arjun Munda
15. Smriti Zubin Irani
16. Harsh Vardhan
17. Prakash Javadekar
18. Piyush Goyal
19. Dharmendra Pradhan
20. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
21. Pralhad Joshi
22. Mahendra Nath Pandey
23. Arvind Ganpat Sawant
24. Giriraj Singh
25. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
While the inclusion of Shah, seen as BJP's key strategist who helped the party to expand its base after taking over the reins of the party in 2014, was much speculated, Jaishankar, considered close to Modi, was a surprise pick.
Some of the key ministers in the previous Modi government, including Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Maneka Gandhi were not part of the new council of ministers.
Top opposition leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, corporate honchos, film stars, chief ministers and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries were part of the nearly 8,000 guests at the ceremony.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Post Adorable Pic to Welcome New Family Member
- Joe Jonas Says Diplo 'Ruined It' by Live Streaming His and Sophie Turner's Wedding on Instagram
- Salman Almost Confirmed His Relationship with Katrina, Night King's Mystery Decoded
- IRCTC Just Schooled a Man Who Complained About Porn Ads on Their App
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results