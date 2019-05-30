Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari: Complete List of 25 Cabinet Ministers in Team Modi

Narendra Modi took over as the country's Prime Minister for a second term on Thursday after he was sworn-in along with other Union ministers, including BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, a surprise pick.Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of majestic Rashtraparti Bhavan.Apart from Shah, Singh, Gadkari, the other top leaders who were sworn-in as Union ministers included D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ram Vilas Paswan.Here’s the complete list of cabinet ministers in Modi’s Council of Ministers:1. Narendra Modi2. Rajnath Singh3. Amit Shah4. Nitin Jairam Gadkari5. DV Sadananda Gowda6. Nirmala Sitharaman7. Ramvilas Paswan8. Narendra Singh Tomar9. Ravi Shankar Prasad10. Harsimrat Kaur Badal11. Thaawar Chand Gehlot12. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar13. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’14. Arjun Munda15. Smriti Zubin Irani16. Harsh Vardhan17. Prakash Javadekar18. Piyush Goyal19. Dharmendra Pradhan20. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi21. Pralhad Joshi22. Mahendra Nath Pandey23. Arvind Ganpat Sawant24. Giriraj Singh25. Gajendra Singh ShekhawatWhile the inclusion of Shah, seen as BJP's key strategist who helped the party to expand its base after taking over the reins of the party in 2014, was much speculated, Jaishankar, considered close to Modi, was a surprise pick.Some of the key ministers in the previous Modi government, including Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Maneka Gandhi were not part of the new council of ministers.Top opposition leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, corporate honchos, film stars, chief ministers and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries were part of the nearly 8,000 guests at the ceremony.