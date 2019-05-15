English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajnath Singh Calls Out Mamata Banerjee's Govt, Says FIR Against Shah 'Mockery of Democracy'
Rajnath Singh expressed concern over the increasing incidents of political violence in the state and expressed caution over the poor law and order situation in the state.
File photo of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Image : PTI).
New Delhi: Union Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to slam the Mamata Banerjee led TMC in West Bengal. In light of the recent clash between TMC and BJP student activists in Kolkata on Tuesday, Rajnath said the FIR against Amit Shah is a "mockery of democracy and due process".
"West Bengal Govt is misusing the state machinery to stifle democratic rights of the people. These attempts at intimidating the leaders and workers of a political party will fail miserably," he said.
BJP and TMC supporters Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by the police.
The Home Minister also took a direct hit at Mamata Banerjee over the increasing incidents of political violence in the state.
He said, "The Law and order is a primary responsibility of a State govt and its Chief Minister. The West Bengal govt. and Chief Minister, Sushri Mamata Banerjee should own the responsibility of the prevailing situation in the state".
Rajnath Singh expressed concern over the increasing incidents of political violence in the state and expressed caution over the poor law and order situation in the state.
The Trinamool Congress Parliamentary team comprising Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Manish Gupta, Nadimul Haque on Wednesday met the Election Commission and submitted "evidence" proving BJP's hand in the vandalism of a bust of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in Kolkata on Tuesday.
