Rajnath Singh in Uttar Pradesh: Not Polarisation, BJP Practises Politics of Justice and Humanity

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh elections on Sunday, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not practise “politics of polarisation, but only of justice and humanity”.

“We do not want votes on the basis of caste, creed and religion. The Samajwadi Party (SP) is crossing all boundaries and doing the politics of polarisation. The SP wants to get votes by dividing society. They cross all limits to get votes of a particular religion,” Singh said, campaigning in Kasganj.

He also said people won’t believe the SP , with the party just keeping a red bundle in every press conference. “To establish credibility among people, you need to make sacrifices… to win trust. People will not believe you based on the red bundle,” Singh said.

He said the SP has to accept the fact that riots happen only during their tenure. “Why can no mai ka laal (nobody) dare to riot under the rule of the BJP? Our Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji has made a big contribution in improving the law and order situation here. Today, Vikas is doing 83 out of 84 asanas, but has left one asana headstand for the opposition,” Singh remarked.

Singh said the elections this time are for creation of a “new Uttar Pradesh” and said that after the formation of the BJP government in 2017, Uttar Pradesh is developing at the speed of 4G. “This election is not an ordinary election, but an election to write the fate of Uttar Pradesh. If our government comes to power this time too, we will develop the country at the speed of 5G,” Singh said.

ALSO READ | Battle for West UP: Farmers’ Protest Hangs Heavy But Yogi Govt Gets Thumbs Up Over Law & Order

Singh also invoked former late CM Kalyan Singh in Kasganj, saying when Kalyan Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, he agreed to go to jail, but did not approve of firing at kar sevaks. “In view of the contribution of Kalyan Singh ji in public life, our central government honoured him with the title of Padma Vibhushan. It is also a matter of pride for the people from this area. For me, Kasganj is not just Kasganj, but ‘Khasganj’,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister also said that BJP government had ended Article 370 and made the law of citizenship. “We have resolved the crisis of credibility in politics,” he said.

“Being the Defence Minister of the country, I looked at why BrahMos missiles should be made only in some states. It should also be made on the soil of Uttar Pradesh, the largest state of India. For this, the work of Defense Corridor is going on in Uttar Pradesh. Not Uttar Pradesh will make not only bullets, but also gola (explosives),” Singh said.

“You have also seen the working of the SP and our governments. We have run the government with the spirit of service,” Singh said.

He said whether there has been a Congress government at the Centre or an SP-BSP government in the state, there are stains of corruption on everyone’s side. “But under the rule of BJP, whether it is Modiji’s government at the centre or Yogiji’s government in the state, there is not a single stain of corruption.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.