English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajnath Singh Justifies EWS Quota, Says B R Ambedkar Wanted Equality
The BJP leader said India became the fastest growing economy in the world in just 55 months under PM Narendra Modi.
File photo of Rajnath Singh.
Loading...
Nagpur: Accusing the Congress of trying to secure votes of Dalits in the name of B R Ambedkar, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said the new law guaranteeing 10 per cent quota for the poor among the general category was in tune with Modi government's commitment to ensure development of all sections.
The Constitutional amendment to provide the 10 per cent quota in government jobs and higher education to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among the general category received assent of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 12.
Some sections of the society have opposed this provision saying it has violated the Constitution which doesn't recognise economic backwardness as the criterion for reservation.
Addressing a public rally on the concluding day of the national convention of BJP's scheduled Caste (SC) cell, Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the new reservation to realise Dalit icon Ambedkar's dream of the egalitarian society.
"Babasaheb Ambedkar had talked about liberty, equality and fraternity. He enshrined reservation in Constitution to ensure equality and the quota facility was provided for people who were economically and socially backward. Ambedkar's dream was to ensure equality," Singh said.
The home minister further said those people who could not get benefits of reservation, and those among them who are economically backward who could contribute in the development of the country, should also get reservation.
"With this objective, the prime minister provided 10 per cent reservation to fulfil the goal of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'," Singh said.
Attacking Congress, the senior BJP leader said India became the fastest growing economy in the world in just 55 months under PM Modi, which he said is the "truth" accepted by economists across the world.
"The situation will become totally clear if you compare 55 years of work by the successive Congress governments to the work done by Modi government in the last 55 months," he said.
He said in a group of ten nations, the Indian economy has jumped to the sixth slot from previous ninth rank in the last four-and-a-half years. Singh said India will leave behind Russia, the USA and China to be among the top three nations by 2030, and its credit goes to the prime minister.
Singh said many political powers are trying to mislead the Dalit community. "The Congress tried to get Dalit votes by invoking Babasaheb Ambedkar's name. However, it is the Modi government which has proved that they are the only one who revere Babasaheb Ambedkar," he added.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Constitutional amendment to provide the 10 per cent quota in government jobs and higher education to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among the general category received assent of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 12.
Some sections of the society have opposed this provision saying it has violated the Constitution which doesn't recognise economic backwardness as the criterion for reservation.
Addressing a public rally on the concluding day of the national convention of BJP's scheduled Caste (SC) cell, Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the new reservation to realise Dalit icon Ambedkar's dream of the egalitarian society.
"Babasaheb Ambedkar had talked about liberty, equality and fraternity. He enshrined reservation in Constitution to ensure equality and the quota facility was provided for people who were economically and socially backward. Ambedkar's dream was to ensure equality," Singh said.
The home minister further said those people who could not get benefits of reservation, and those among them who are economically backward who could contribute in the development of the country, should also get reservation.
"With this objective, the prime minister provided 10 per cent reservation to fulfil the goal of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'," Singh said.
Attacking Congress, the senior BJP leader said India became the fastest growing economy in the world in just 55 months under PM Modi, which he said is the "truth" accepted by economists across the world.
"The situation will become totally clear if you compare 55 years of work by the successive Congress governments to the work done by Modi government in the last 55 months," he said.
He said in a group of ten nations, the Indian economy has jumped to the sixth slot from previous ninth rank in the last four-and-a-half years. Singh said India will leave behind Russia, the USA and China to be among the top three nations by 2030, and its credit goes to the prime minister.
Singh said many political powers are trying to mislead the Dalit community. "The Congress tried to get Dalit votes by invoking Babasaheb Ambedkar's name. However, it is the Modi government which has proved that they are the only one who revere Babasaheb Ambedkar," he added.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- None of the Avengers Can Beat Thanos' Hilarious #10YearChallenge, See Post
- Old MS Dhoni is Back With a Vengeance: Border
- Rafael Nadal Wary of 'Dangerous' Giant-killer Tiafoe After Berdych Rout
- Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon Shares First Photo of Her Newborn Son
- Could Facebook be Hit With Record Fine For Privacy Violations Involving Our Information?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results