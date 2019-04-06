English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajnath Singh Lambasts Congress For Promising Abolition of Sedition Law in Manifesto
Rajnath Singh canvassed in favour of LJP MP Chirag Paswan, who is contesting on Jamui (reserved seat), in presence of the latter's father and his cabinet colleague Ram Vilas Paswan.
File photo of Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
Loading...
Jamui/Nawada: (PTI) Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday lambasted the Congress for promising abolition of sedition law in its election manifesto.
He also compared the demand made by the opposition that the government come out with exact number of terrorists killed in the Balakot airstrikes, to vultures preying upon dead bodies.
"Yudhveer (valiant soldiers) are not interested in counting bodies. It is the work of gidhveer (vultures), Singh said addressing a rally at Nawada.
"They (the Congress) say that they would do away with rashtra droh (sedition) law and then have the temerity to come to the people seeking votes. Can the people of the country vote for those who harbor such thoughts. Narendra Modi government is committed to crushing all sorts of anti-national activities. Far from abolition or dilution of the law we would strive towards making it more stringent," Singh told an election rally in Jamui.
He canvassed in favour of LJP MP Chirag Paswan, who is contesting on Jamui (reserved seat), in presence of the latters father and his cabinet colleague Ram Vilas Paswan.
The Congress seems to have forgotten the adulation the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had received when India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war which led to the creation of Bangladesh. It is unable to stomach the reverence Modi is evoking as a result of displaying similar boldness of
leadership, Singh said referring to the governments response to the Pulwama terror attack.
On the economic front too, Modis leadership is doing India proud. As per a recent IMF report, the country has risen from ninth position among the comity of nations and reached the sixth rank.
Opposition is wary of the blessings that the people are showering on the Prime Minister on account of his achievements, the former BJP president alleged.
Singh also claimed that unlike the Congress governments, which had many ministers who had to go to jail for graft, there has been no taint of corruption on any member of the Union council of ministers headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the past or Narendra Modi at present.
There is simply no comparison between the Congress governments and the Modi regime. The Congress had been in power for most part since Independence and yet when we took over only 40 per cent of households in the country had toilets.
In just five years, it has reached 98 per cent. Another example is construction of 1.30 crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the last five years as against only 25 lakhs between 2008 to 2014 when the country was ruled by UPA, Singh asserted.
At present we are the sixth largest economy in the world. Modi's dynamic leadership would ensure that we jump to the third position within a decade, he added.
Taking a swipe at the Mahagathbandhan which comprises parties like Lalu Prasads RJD, among others, Singh remarked now they have come up with this new formation which has leaders either in jail or out on bail.
He also compared the demand made by the opposition that the government come out with exact number of terrorists killed in the Balakot airstrikes, to vultures preying upon dead bodies.
"Yudhveer (valiant soldiers) are not interested in counting bodies. It is the work of gidhveer (vultures), Singh said addressing a rally at Nawada.
"They (the Congress) say that they would do away with rashtra droh (sedition) law and then have the temerity to come to the people seeking votes. Can the people of the country vote for those who harbor such thoughts. Narendra Modi government is committed to crushing all sorts of anti-national activities. Far from abolition or dilution of the law we would strive towards making it more stringent," Singh told an election rally in Jamui.
He canvassed in favour of LJP MP Chirag Paswan, who is contesting on Jamui (reserved seat), in presence of the latters father and his cabinet colleague Ram Vilas Paswan.
The Congress seems to have forgotten the adulation the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had received when India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war which led to the creation of Bangladesh. It is unable to stomach the reverence Modi is evoking as a result of displaying similar boldness of
leadership, Singh said referring to the governments response to the Pulwama terror attack.
On the economic front too, Modis leadership is doing India proud. As per a recent IMF report, the country has risen from ninth position among the comity of nations and reached the sixth rank.
Opposition is wary of the blessings that the people are showering on the Prime Minister on account of his achievements, the former BJP president alleged.
Singh also claimed that unlike the Congress governments, which had many ministers who had to go to jail for graft, there has been no taint of corruption on any member of the Union council of ministers headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the past or Narendra Modi at present.
There is simply no comparison between the Congress governments and the Modi regime. The Congress had been in power for most part since Independence and yet when we took over only 40 per cent of households in the country had toilets.
In just five years, it has reached 98 per cent. Another example is construction of 1.30 crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the last five years as against only 25 lakhs between 2008 to 2014 when the country was ruled by UPA, Singh asserted.
At present we are the sixth largest economy in the world. Modi's dynamic leadership would ensure that we jump to the third position within a decade, he added.
Taking a swipe at the Mahagathbandhan which comprises parties like Lalu Prasads RJD, among others, Singh remarked now they have come up with this new formation which has leaders either in jail or out on bail.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Norway Creates World Record for Selling More Electric Vehicles in March Than Petrol, Diesel Cars
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
- Amitabh Bachchan Loves It When Aaradhya Destroys His Working Desk
- Vivek Oberoi on ‘PM Narendra Modi’ Release Delay: Some People Put Us in So Many Difficulties
- Explaining AI's Role in Checking Fake News Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results