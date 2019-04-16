Rajnath Singh Leads Mega Roadshow on Way to File Nomination From Lucknow

Hazratganj, one of the arterial roads here in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, sported a floral look on Tuesday as BJP supporters showered flower petals on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh as he led a roadshow on his way to file nomination papers for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.Seeking a second term in the Lok Sabha from Lucknow, Singh, who was accompanied by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in a special vehicle, stopped to offer prayers at the Dakshinmukhi Hanuman temple in Hazratganj, before the procession moved on. The home minister also offered prayers at the famous Hanuman Setu temple before embarking on the roadshow.Addressing the party workers at the state BJP headquarters in Lucknow before the roadshow, Singh said, "India has surged ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire world has acknowledged the fact that Modi has done wonders to help the country attain great heights. I have toured 10 states and the attraction towards Modi is amazing. The entire country wants to see him re-elected as the prime minister."Heavy security arrangements were put in place for Singh's roadshow.The weather conditions were also favourable for the BJP workers as a cloud cover and a consistent breeze provided the much-needed relief to them. The workers patiently waited for their turn to greet Singh at the temporary stages set up along the two-kilometre stretch between the state BJP office and the district collectorate.Special pumps for spraying rose petals were also brought by the enthusiastic workers of the saffron party.Deputy chief ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, senior party leader Kalraj Mishra, Mohanlalganj MP Kaushal Kishore and other leaders were present on the special truck used for Singh's roadshow.The supporters of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), carrying party flags, were also present at the rally.Five camels were part of the roadshow and the party workers were seen taking selfies with the animals.Various slogans were raised in favour of the BJP and the home minister. One interesting slogan was -- "Bharat ki majboori hai, Modi lahar zaroori hai" (Modi wave is India's compulsion).