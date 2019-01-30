English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajnath Singh, Mamata Banerjee Trade Charges in Heated Phone Call Over Violence After Amit Shah Rally
When Rajnath Singh called up Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday to express concern over the reports of arson, a 'cross trading of charges' ensued between the two.
Combination photos of Mamata Banerjee and Rajnath Singh
New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had an "angry exchange" during a telephonic conversation over violence at a town near Kolkata after a rally by BJP chief Amit Shah.
Sources told CNN-News18 that when Singh called up Banerjee on Tuesday to express concern over the reports of arson, a "cross trading of charges" ensued between the two.
The telephonic conversation was regarding the reports of large-scale violence and arson against people who participated in the rally of the BJP president in East Midnapore district, a home ministry official said.
Vehicles ferrying BJP workers were set on fire in clashes that broke out following Shah's rally, party sources said. The sources said three persons were injured in the clashes. No confirmation was available from police.
The BJP alleged that buses in which party workers were returning from Shah's rally were ransacked and set on fire allegedly by TMC activists. The Trinamool Congress on the other hand claimed that BJP workers had attacked a local TMC party office in Kanthi and vandalised it.
To protest the "lack of democracy" in Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to carry out a rally on Wednesday afternoon. BJP's national executive committee member Mukul Roy and state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu will also participate in the agitation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Sources told CNN-News18 that when Singh called up Banerjee on Tuesday to express concern over the reports of arson, a "cross trading of charges" ensued between the two.
The telephonic conversation was regarding the reports of large-scale violence and arson against people who participated in the rally of the BJP president in East Midnapore district, a home ministry official said.
Vehicles ferrying BJP workers were set on fire in clashes that broke out following Shah's rally, party sources said. The sources said three persons were injured in the clashes. No confirmation was available from police.
The BJP alleged that buses in which party workers were returning from Shah's rally were ransacked and set on fire allegedly by TMC activists. The Trinamool Congress on the other hand claimed that BJP workers had attacked a local TMC party office in Kanthi and vandalised it.
To protest the "lack of democracy" in Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to carry out a rally on Wednesday afternoon. BJP's national executive committee member Mukul Roy and state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu will also participate in the agitation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here’s What Nick Jonas Gave Parineeti Chopra and Other Bridesmaids for ‘Joota Chupai’ Ceremony
- iPhone Revenue Down 15 percent, iPad And Mac Sales Up And More: What Apple Q1 2019 Numbers Mean
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Playing Bal Thackeray: An Actor Doesn’t Have His Own Ideology
- Redmi Go With 5-inch HD Display, Android Go Edition is Now Official
- Here’s Why PUBG Mobile is the Most Popular Game in India
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results