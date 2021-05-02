Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Niramala Sitharaman Congratulate Mamata Banerjee on Poll Victory

Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh took to social media to congratulate DMK leader MK Stalin, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on their respective parties winning the polls in the respective states.

With the TMC’s victory imminent in West Bengal, congratulations poured in for party president and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from all quarters. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal among others sent out congratulatory messages for Mamata on social media. Following up, Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her party’s victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure."

Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her party’s victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 2, 2021

According to trends available for 284 out of 292 constituencies in the state, the party was leading in 202 seats, while the BJP was leading in 77.

Here are Rajnath Singh’s congratulatory messages for MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan.

Congratulations to DMK leader, Thiru @mkstalin on his party’s victory in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. I extend my best wishes to him.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 2, 2021

Congratulations to the Chief Minister of Kerala Shri @vijayanpinarayi on his party’s victory in Kerala Assembly elections. My best wishes to him for his next tenure.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman also congratulated Mamata on West Bengal poll win.

Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi on @AITCofficial being elected again in the Assembly election. Good wishes for your next tenure.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the counting is still on for the Nandigram seat from where Mamata is contesting.

