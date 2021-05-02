politics

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Niramala Sitharaman Congratulate Mamata Banerjee on Poll Victory
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Niramala Sitharaman Congratulate Mamata Banerjee on Poll Victory

File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and MK Stalin on social media for wining in their respective states.

Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh took to social media to congratulate DMK leader MK Stalin, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on their respective parties winning the polls in the respective states.

With the TMC’s victory imminent in West Bengal, congratulations poured in for party president and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from all quarters. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal among others sent out congratulatory messages for Mamata on social media. Following up, Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her party’s victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure."

According to trends available for 284 out of 292 constituencies in the state, the party was leading in 202 seats, while the BJP was leading in 77.

Here are Rajnath Singh’s congratulatory messages for MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman also congratulated Mamata on West Bengal poll win.

Meanwhile, the counting is still on for the Nandigram seat from where Mamata is contesting.

first published:May 02, 2021, 16:33 IST