New Delhi: Superstar Rajnikanth may take the long-awaited plunge into politics and shape his political agenda by the middle of 2020, close to a year prior to the Tamil Nadu Assembly election which is scheduled for 2021.

Rajini Makkal Mandram, the fan club of Rajnikanth, may assume a new name in the form of a political party by August-September next year, The Times of India reported quoting sources.

Rajnikanth's entry comes at a time when there is a void in Tamil Nadu politics after the death of DMK president M Karunanidhi and AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa.

"There is no doubt that Rajnikanth will launch his political party next year. He will lead an alliance for the 2021 assembly poll," writer Tamilaruvi Manian told TOI.

The celebrated Tamil actor recently hit the headlines when he said that there were attempts being made to paint him "saffron" amid the controversy around Thiruvalluvar's statue.

"There is an attempt to saffronise me like there is an attempt to saffronise Thiruvalluvar. Both Thiruvalluvar and I won’t get embroiled in this controversy,” he told reporters with a laugh.

The report said Rajnikanth is in touch with a couple of BJP leaders while drafting his political strategy.

At a quite meeting of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, a resolution was passed pledging to make 'Thalaivar' the CM of Tamil Nadu.

Rajnikanth will appear in three upcoming films including 'Darbar'. According to sources, the actor will make the third film with a strong political message ahead of assembly elections.

