Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Rajura Election Results 2019 Live Updates (राजुरा): Counting of Votes Begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajura (राजुरा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SWBP
Adv. Waman Sadashivrao Chatap
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Rajura Election Results 2019 Live Updates (राजुरा): Counting of Votes Begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajura (राजुरा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

70. Rajura (राजुरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Chandrapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 22.96%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.01%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,15,500 eligible electors, of which 1,65,121 were male, 1,50,379 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 199 service voters had also registered to vote.

Rajura Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SWBP
18248
35.08%
Adv. Waman Sadashivrao Chatap
INC
14201
27.30%
Subhash Ramchandrarao Dhote
BJP
9686
18.62%
Advocate Sanjay Yadavrao Dhote
GGP
7899
15.19%
Godru Patil Jumnake
MNS
289
0.56%
Mahaling Naganand Kanthale
IND
252
0.48%
Santosh Ganpat Yewale
BSP
240
0.46%
Bhanudash Prakash Jadhav
NOTA
239
0.46%
Nota
IND
206
0.40%
Reshma Ganpat Chavan
IND
206
0.40%
Charade Suresh Jairam
AMPI
200
0.38%
Pravin Maroti Nimgade
IND
183
0.35%
Anil Tulshiram Sidam
IND
166
0.32%
Salam Shamarao Maru

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,96,699 eligible electors, of which 1,57,269 were male, 1,39,430 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 199 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,68,075.

Rajura has an elector sex ratio of 910.72.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sanjay Yadaorao Dhote of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2278 votes which was 1.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.44% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dhote Subhash Ramchandrarao of INC won in this seat by defeating the STBP candidate by a margin of 16087 votes which was 8.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.05% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 70. Rajura Assembly segment of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Chandrapur Parliament seat was won by INC.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66.52%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.99%, while it was 67.34 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.47%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 358 polling stations in 70. Rajura constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 350.

Extent: 70. Rajura constituency comprises of the following areas of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra: Korpana Tehsil, Rajura Tehsil, Gondpipri Tehsil, Jiwti Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Rajura is: 19.6824 79.064.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rajura results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram