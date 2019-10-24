Rajura Election Results 2019 Live Updates (राजुरा): Counting of Votes Begin

Maharashtra Assembly Elections
70. Rajura (राजुरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Chandrapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 22.96%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.01%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,15,500 eligible electors, of which 1,65,121 were male, 1,50,379 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 199 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,96,699 eligible electors, of which 1,57,269 were male, 1,39,430 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 199 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,68,075.
Rajura has an elector sex ratio of 910.72.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sanjay Yadaorao Dhote of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2278 votes which was 1.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.44% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Dhote Subhash Ramchandrarao of INC won in this seat by defeating the STBP candidate by a margin of 16087 votes which was 8.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.05% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 70. Rajura Assembly segment of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Chandrapur Parliament seat was won by INC.
Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66.52%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.99%, while it was 67.34 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.47%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 358 polling stations in 70. Rajura constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 350.
Extent: 70. Rajura constituency comprises of the following areas of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra: Korpana Tehsil, Rajura Tehsil, Gondpipri Tehsil, Jiwti Tehsil.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Rajura is: 19.6824 79.064.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rajura results.
