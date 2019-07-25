Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rajya Sabha Passes RTI Amendment Bill by Voice Vote Amid Opposition Walkout and Criticism

The motion to send the amendment to the select committee was put to vote after a division was sought when the pandemonium broke out. The ensuing vote on the passage of the amendment after the opposition walkout was carried by voice vote.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 8:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajya Sabha Passes RTI Amendment Bill by Voice Vote Amid Opposition Walkout and Criticism
File photo of Parliament House, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Parliament approved the amendment to the Right To Information (RTI Act) on Thursday, with the Rajya Sabha passing it after negating an opposition-sponsored motion to send it to a House committee for greater scrutiny.

The motion was negated by 117 members voting against the motion and 75 members voting in favour. This happened after high drama in the House over what opposition charged was "intimidation" by the treasury benches to get the motion for sending the amendment to the RTI Act to the Select Committee rejected.

CM Ramesh, who recently quit the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to join the BJP, was seen getting vote slips signed by members and was confronted by angry opposition parties led by the Congress. Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked Ramesh to go back to his seat as Congress members Viplov Thakur and others tried to snatch the vote slips from his hands.

The House then plunged into a turmoil as Opposition members rushed into the Well shouting slogans against such strong-arm tactics.

Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said the House has witnessed how "303 seats are won", an apparent reference to the BJP winning an absolute majority in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The Treasury benches countered this. Azad then led the Opposition walkout, saying they would boycott the proceedings.

The result of the division was announced after the walkout.

The motion to send the amendment to the select committee was put to vote after a division was sought when the pandemonium broke out. The ensuing vote on the passage of the amendment after the opposition walkout was carried by voice vote.

Replying to the debate on the amendment, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Minister Jitendra Singh said the amendment was not brought without any motivation and was in good faith. This will lead to institutionalisation of chief information commission and strengthen the provisions of the RTI Act, he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram