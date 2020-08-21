Rajya Sabha Bypoll to be Conducted on Sept 11 to Fill Seat Vacated After SP Leader Amar Singh's Death

The Rajya Sabha bypoll to fill the seat vacated due to the death of former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh will be held on September 11, the Election Commission announced Friday.

Singh had died in a Singapore hospital on August 1 due to kidney-related complications. His term as a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh was till July, 2022.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 25 and the election would be held on September 11, an EC statement said.

As per the established practice, the counting of votes will be held on September 11 evening after the conclusion of voting.