Rajya Sabha Chairman Conducts Extensive Trials ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session

An extensive trial at multiple locations was undertaken by the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Thursday to check if everything is in place for the upcoming Monsoon Session of the House.

For the first time since 1952, the Parliament would witness massive changes, including MPs sitting in different locations, use of technology to coordinate real-time audio video transmission, among others.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu went through the "familiarisation drill" for over 45 minutes on Thursday. He will have to keep a watch on at least six different locations with MPs wanting to raise a matter either by raising hands, Points of Order, participating in Voice Vote and Division is required.

Naidu also examined voice/audio quality required for simultaneous interpretation during proceeding. A couple of days ago, the system was facing some technical issues, which now seems to have been ironed out.

As a backup, a hotline communication facility has been set up between the chambers of the two Houses for communicating any message regarding participation of members in case of any technical emergency.

Chambers of both the Houses are connected by half a kilometer long optic fiber and audio-video cables for real time transmission of signals to enable members seated in both the Houses to watch the proceedings from both the places. Six counters have been set up for MPs to sign attendance with social distancing.

Trials were conducted both on Monday and Tuesday to put into place all the arrangements for the session likely to be held from September 14 to December 1. Sources have confirmed that it will be a four-hour daily session for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha each. The first part of the day would be from 9am to 1pm and then from 4pm to 8pm. To begin with, the Lok Sabha would sit in the first half and Rajya Sabha in the second. Towards the mid of the session, the schedule would be reversed. The session will be held on all days.