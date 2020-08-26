Rajya Sabha Chairman Writes to Parliamentary Panel Chiefs to Keep Meeting Info Confidential

A day after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote to Parliamentary panel chiefs about confidentiality clause of Committees, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday wrote to the heads of Standing Committees to refrain from leaking confidential meeting information to the media.

In a letter to the panel chiefs, the Vice-President of India reminded members that committee proceedings are extremely serious in nature and are often used to scrutinise the work of a government and its performance and also the legislation not passed by parliament.

Naidu urged members not to to give out any information. Any portion of a report or any conclusion drawn by a committee should not be given to the media in any form till it is presented before the house. Any breach of this will tantamount to breach of privilege of the House, he said.

Birla had earlier asked committees to follow Direction 55 of ‘Directions by the Speaker’ to ensure that all their briefings and reports are kept confidential and no information is leaked to the media.