The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election on Thursday makes for another hot contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition, with the Biju Janata Dal’s backing giving an edge to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh.BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said his party will support the NDA candidate over opposition nominee BK Hariprasad in the election to the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman.“Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had spoken to me and our party will support the JD(U) candidate in the Rajya Sabha's deputy chairman election,” Patnaik told reporters on his return from Mumbai.The BJD will support the JD(U) since the two parties have emerged from the Jay Prakash Narayan movement, while the Congress candidate was the AICC in-charge of Odisha and vitriolic in his statements against the BJD, Patnaik said.He also said that a number of political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, had spoken to him in this regard.A keen contest is on the cards Harivansh Singh and Hariprasad. The numbers, however, appear stacked in favour of the ruling coalition which claims the support of 126 members in the Upper House, which has an effective strength of 244 MPs.While Harivansh is a first-time MP of the JD(U) and one of Nitish Kumar’s closest aides, Hariprasad is a three-time parliamentarian of the Congress.A Rajya Sabha member from JDU since 2014, Harivansh Singh has been a veteran journalist. The 62-year-old was at the helm of