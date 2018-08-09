Jantar Mantar Protests LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury Join SC/ST Protesters

Aug 9, 2018 11:12 am (IST)

Who is NDA Nominee Harivansh Singh | A Rajya Sabha member from JDU since 2014, Harivansh Singh has been a veteran journalist. The 62-year-old was at the helm of ‘Prabhat Khabar’, a Hindi newspaper based in Jharkhand. He is credited to have brought the paper back from the dead when he took over as its editor during the year 1989. His paper is widely known for reporting relentlessly on the fodder scam starting from 1992. Despite being a first-time parliamentarian, Singh possesses a clean image and has the grit of a veteran journalist. A graduate from Banaras Hindu University, he was born in Ballia. Interestingly, he was a close aide of former PM Chandra Shekhar. He has also been an aide of renowned socialist Jai Prakash Narayan, someone who is credited to have influenced Singh’s life. Choosing Singh as their candidate puts across a very important message from the BJP’s side. With things hitting a rough patch with the BJP-JDU combination in Bihar, getting Singh on the pedestal is being seen as an ice breaker and maybe a game changer.