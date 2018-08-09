GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Poll LIVE: Voting Shortly; It's Advantage NDA as Jagan's Party, AAP Abstain

Voting in the Rajya Sabha to elect a new Deputy Chairman will be held shortly, with NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh at a clear numerical advantage following the decision to abstain by Arvind Kejriwal's AAP and Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2018, 10:23 AM IST
File photo of Nitish Kumar aide Harivansh who is in the reckoning for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman.
New Delhi: Voting in the Rajya Sabha to elect a new Deputy Chairman will be held shortly, with NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh at a clear numerical advantage following the decision to abstain by Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP and Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress.

The latest to back Singh was BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who said his party will support the NDA candidate over opposition nominee BK Hariprasad in the election to the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman.

“Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had spoken to me and our party will support the JD(U) candidate in the Rajya Sabha's deputy chairman election,” Patnaik told reporters on his return from Mumbai.

The BJD will support the JD(U) since the two parties have emerged from the Jay Prakash Narayan movement, while the Congress candidate was the AICC in-charge of Odisha and vitriolic in his statements against the BJD, Patnaik said.

He also said that a number of political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, had spoken to him in this regard.

A keen contest is on the cards Harivansh Singh and Hariprasad. The numbers, however, appear stacked in favour of the ruling coalition which claims the support of 126 members in the Upper House, which has an effective strength of 244 MPs.

The effective strength is likely to come down as the Aam Aadmi Party said it will boycott the elections, upset at not being approached for support by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

BJP in Rajya Sabha

While Harivansh is a first-time MP of the JD(U) and one of Nitish Kumar’s closest aides, Hariprasad is a three-time parliamentarian of the Congress.

A Rajya Sabha member from JDU since 2014, Harivansh Singh has been a veteran journalist. The 62-year-old was at the helm of Prabhat Khabar,/em>, a Hindi newspaper based in Jharkhand. He is credited to have brought the paper back from the dead when he took over as its editor during the year 1989. His paper is widely known for reporting relentlessly on the fodder scam starting from 1992. Despite being a first-time parliamentarian, Singh possesses a clean image and has the grit of a veteran journalist.

A graduate from Banaras Hindu University, he was born in Ballia. Interestingly, he was a close aide of former PM Chandra Shekhar. He has also been an aide of renowned socialist Jai Prakash Narayan, someone who is credited to have influenced Singh’s life.

Choosing Singh as their candidate puts across a very important message from the BJP’s side. With things hitting a rough patch with the BJP-JDU combination in Bihar, getting Singh on the pedestal is being seen as an ice breaker and maybe a game changer.

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
