Rajya Sabha Election Result LIVE Updates: Congress Bags Three Seats From Karnataka, BJP One; All Eyes on UP

Results of the Rajya Sabha election have started pouring in from across the country. Counting has also started in Uttar Pradesh. It was put on hold after SP-BSP filed a complaint against the two MLAs who cross-voted. The BJP is confident of shoring up its numbers in the Rajya Sabha, but two seats — in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka — have emerged as prestige battles for the party. In Uttar Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is sure to bag eight seats, but opposition parties may unite to prevent the saffron party from bagging the ninth seat. In Karnataka, the BJP is five votes short to ensure a victory for businessman Rajeev Chandrasekhar, but state unit president BS Yeddyurappa says he will win with 50 votes. Voting is being held for 25 of the 58 Rajya Sabha seats that will fall vacant this April. However, 33 candidates have already been elected unopposed. Overall, the BJP is in pole position with 15 Chief Ministers and coalitions in 21 states. The party plans to make full use of its overwhelming numbers in the polls.



Mar 23, 2018 8:42 pm (IST) Karnataka Rajya Sabha Election | After a day of high drama, the Congress will send three candidates to the Rajya Sabha and the BJP will send one, Rajiv Chandrashekhar. This would be the third consecutive Rajya Sabha term for Chandrashekhar, but the first time as a BJP MP. L Hanumanthaiah, Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekar are the newly elected MPs from Congress. The JD(S) decided to boycott voting after complaining that the returning officer was favouring the Congress party.

Mar 23, 2018 8:32 pm (IST) Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) bagged all three Rajya Sabha seats for which polling was held on Friday. B Prakash, J Santosh Kumar and AB Lingaiah Yadav were elected to the Upper House. Congress candidate and former union minister P. Balram Naik was defeated, officials said. A total of 108 members of the Assembly voted. Prakash secured 33 votes while Santosh Kumar and Yadav polled 32 votes each. The Congress candidate got only 10 votes as independent member D Prakash Reddy's vote was declared invalid by the Election Commission. The poll panel took the decision after the complaint by the Returning Officer that Prakash Reddy showed his vote to the Congress agent before casting it.

Mar 23, 2018 8:25 pm (IST) Jharkhand | Election Commission has rejected the complaint against suspended Jharkhand Vikas Morcha MLA Prakash Ram after reviewing the video. It was alleged that he did not show his ballot paper to the party's authorised representative after casting vote, reports ANI.

Mar 23, 2018 8:23 pm (IST) Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Election 2018 | The BJP and Congress shared one seat each from Jharkhand. Amid confusing scenes, the Congress candidate had conceded defeat, thinking that he had fallen short by three seats and the BJP workers had started celebrations. But the returning officer has announced that both parties have won one seat each.

Mar 23, 2018 8:18 pm (IST) The vote of Rajkumar Yadav of CPI-ML in Bihar is also likely to be canceled as he voted for the Congress candidate but ticked the Nota option too, officials said.

Mar 23, 2018 8:09 pm (IST) One BSP and one BJP vote has been declared invalid in Uttar Pradesh because of faulty voting. The decision could have massive implications with the two parties being locked in a close contest for the tenth seat from the state.

Mar 23, 2018 7:51 pm (IST) Counting of votes started in Karnataka. Two Congress MLAs, Kagodu Thimmappa and Baburao Chinchansur, were given a chance to vote for the second time as they had made a mistake. But CEC has told returning officer to reject their votes. Earlier in the day, JD(S) candidate BM Farooq alleged that the returning officer S Murthy was favouring the Congress in Karnataka RS polls. There was also an exchange of words between the JDS leaders and the returning officer.

Mar 23, 2018 7:41 pm (IST) Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) leader Babulal Marandi has suspended Prakash Ram from party for not showing his ballot paper to the party's authorised representative after casting vote, reports News18's Alok Kumar. Bandhu Tirky, JVM agent, said, Prakash Ram did not show him the ballot paper. Earlier, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha has filed the complaint with Election Commission of India against Prakash Ram for cross-voting and cancellation of his vote.

Mar 23, 2018 7:27 pm (IST) Counting of votes has also started in Jharkhand after a delay of over two hours, but the Election Commission has directed officials not to declare the results. The poll panel had put the counting on hold after receiving a complaint from Jharkhand Vikas Morcha for cancellation of vote of Prakash Ram, who cross-voted.

Mar 23, 2018 7:14 pm (IST) Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal. He won after he got votes from both his party and the Trinamool Congress. Apart from Singhvi, four others from the Trinamool Congress were elected from West Bengal. The four are: Abir Ranjan Biswas, Subhashis Chakraborty, Nadimul Haque and Santanu Sen.

Mar 23, 2018 7:08 pm (IST) Counting of votes for Rajya Sabha elections begins in Uttar Pradesh after clearance from the Election Commission. ACEO Ramesh Rai said, the CCTV footage has been examined and nothing objectionable has been found. The process was halted after BSP has filed complaint with EC saying MLAs Nitin Agarwal and Anil Singh did not show votes to polling agents before casting their vote. Both these MLAs are believed to have cross-voted.

Mar 23, 2018 7:00 pm (IST) Janata Dal leader MP Veerendra Kumar elected to Rajya Sabha from Kerala. He got 89 votes while his opponent D Babu Prasad of the Congress polled 40 votes. Eight legislators of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and lone BJP MLA O Rajagopal boycotted the polling.

Mar 23, 2018 6:59 pm (IST) TDP leader C M Ramesh, has been unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh.

Mar 23, 2018 6:44 pm (IST) Counting of votes in Karnataka has not started as yet because Janata Dal (Secular) had complained to EC about some discrepancy. Janata Dal has boycotted the voting now, so that will also enhance our chances of victory, says Congress leader G Parameshwara.

Mar 23, 2018 6:34 pm (IST) ECI has received a complaint from Jharkhand Vikas Morcha for cancellation of vote of Prakash Ram, who cross-voted. Further view will be taken by the Commission after receiving Returning Officer's report: Election Commission of India

Mar 23, 2018 6:29 pm (IST) BJP's General Secretary Saroj Pandey has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh by beating Congress' Lekhram Sahu. "BJP will win in other states as well under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah," she said in a statement to ANI.

Mar 23, 2018 6:08 pm (IST) The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, locked in a tight contest with the BJP for the tenth seat from Uttar Pradesh, have approached the Election Commission, seeking the cancellation of the votes cast by SP MLA Nitin Agrawal and BSP MLA Anil Singh. Nitin is the son of former SP leader Naresh Agrawal, who joined the BJP recently after being denied a BJP ticket. He had said that Nitin would vote for the saffron party. Singh, BSP MLA from Unnao’s Purva, chose to vote for the BJP candidate and justified his action by saying, “My vote is with Maharaj (Yogi Adityanath). I have taken the decision after listening to my Antaratma (Conscience)." SP and BSP, in their complaint, argued for cancellation on the grounds that the two legislators had not disclosed their votes to their parties. This is the reason why the counting of votes has not started. Election Commission is examining the issue, reports CNN-News18's Pranshu Mishra.

Mar 23, 2018 5:59 pm (IST) Uttar Pradesh: Election Commission has not given permission to begin the counting of votes for Rajya Sabha election due to some objections in ballot papers. Counting to begin only after EC gives clearance, reports ANI. #UttarPradesh: Election Commission has not given permission to begin the counting of votes for Rajya Sabha election due to some objections in ballot papers. Counting to begin only after EC gives clearance. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2018

Mar 23, 2018 5:56 pm (IST) Counting has been put on hold in Karnataka as the complaint made by JD(S) was forwarded to the Chief Election Commissioner. Officials said that they are waiting for clearance before starting the counting. Earlier in the day, JD(S) candidate BM Farooq alleged that the returning officer S Murthy was favouring the Congress in Karnataka RS polls. There was also an exchange of words between the JDS leaders and the returning officer.

Mar 23, 2018 5:27 pm (IST) Counting of votes for Rajya Sabha election begins. According to officials, the declaration of result could take an hour.

Mar 23, 2018 5:02 pm (IST) Voting for the five Rajya Sabha seats in West Bengal ended at 4 pm on Friday and all the six candidates in the fray were present in the Assembly premises during the polling. The voting had begun at 9 am. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee along with other ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs, cast their votes. Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan along with other Congress MLAs also exercised their franchise.

Mar 23, 2018 5:01 pm (IST) Congress to Move No-confidence Motion Against BJP-led Central Government | The Congress on Friday notified the Lok Sabha that the party will move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has written a letter to the Speaker of the House, giving a notification required for a no-confidence motion. According to the letter, a copy of which is available to News18, the no-confidence motion will be moved on March 27.

Mar 23, 2018 4:43 pm (IST) The returning officer has been changed following the complaint from JD(S) and another official has been nominated in his place, reports CNN-News18's Deepa Balakrishnan. Earlier in the day, JD(S) leader HD Revanna, Ramesh Babu and the party’s candidate BM Farooq have alleged the returning officer S Murthy is favouring the Congress in Karnataka Rajya Sabha polls. There was an exchange of words between the JDS leaders and the returning officer. BM Farooq is a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rejected JD(S) request for the fourth seat, forcing an election to the Upper House of Parliament on Friday. The Congress has fielded three candidates, while the BJP and JD(S) have fielded one each. The current strength of the 224-member Assembly is 217. There are seven vacancies. The ruling Congress has 123 MLAs in the House and can easily win two seats. The main opposition BJP can win one seat. For the fourth seat, the Congress and JD(S) have locked the horns.

Mar 23, 2018 4:33 pm (IST) The polling for Rajya Sabha Elections 2018 in Karnataka has ended, with 178 MLAs casting their votes. According to officials, the declaration of result could take an hour. "Polling began at 9 a.m., on a steady note in the state legislature building to elect four of the five candidates in the fray for the Upper House seats," said an election official. Five candidates, including three from the ruling Congress and one each from the opposition — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) — are contesting for the four seats. The Congress candidates are L. Hanumanthaiah, G.C. Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate is Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is seeking a second term, as his first term as an Independent member ends on April 2. The election has been necessitated to fill the vacancies arising out of the retirement of incumbent members Basawaraj Patil, Rahman Khan and R. Ramakrishna of the Congress and Chandrasekhar. In the 225-member state legislative assembly, including one nominated, the Congress has 122 legislators, BJP 48 and JD-S 37. Of all, seven seats are vacant.

Mar 23, 2018 4:01 pm (IST) Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) has decided to boycott the Rajya Sabha election, alleging that two Congress MLAs were allowed to vote twice. The decision was taken at a legislature party meeting after three of its MLAs had already cast their vote. The JD(S) has 37 MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly but seven had turned rebel and had voted for the Congress candidate.

Mar 23, 2018 3:50 pm (IST) Immediately after casting vote for the Rajya Sabha poll in Uttar Pradesh, Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiya meets CM Yogi Adityanath at his office in Lucknow.

Mar 23, 2018 3:28 pm (IST) The polling for Rajya Sabha Elections 2018 ends as all the 400 MLAs cast their votes. The counting process will start at 5pm and the results will be announced as soon as the counting of votes is completed. Voting in the crucial biennial elections for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh began at 9am today. To secure a seat to the Upper House of Parliament from this state, a candidate needs 37 first preference votes. Since the BJP and its allies have 324 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly right now, the saffron party can easily bag eight of the 10 seats and will still be left with 28 surplus votes as the four-MLA strong Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has decided to go with the ruling party.

Mar 23, 2018 2:43 pm (IST) Win or Lose, Mayawati Will Make a Powerful Statement With UP Rajya Sabha Results | Lakhna, on the borders of Chambal ravines, is a non-descript town 20 kilometres from Etawah. On an upswing after four years of Samajwadi Party rule since 2003, Mayawati was throwing a serious challenge to Mulayam Singh Yadav, even in his own backyard in Yadav dominated constituencies of central Uttar Pradesh. By some queer stroke of luck or maybe design, Behenji nominated Bhim Rao Ambedkar to take on the SP from Lakhna in 2007. If politics is about perception and messaging, then Mayawati succeeded in doing precisely that by winning a comfortable majority in the state and getting Ambedkar elected from Mulayam’s bastion. In 2018, when Mayawati fights, perhaps, the toughest political battle in decades, she has once picked B R Ambedkar from Lakhna to knit a strong narrative irrespective of the outcome of the polls. There is a strong historic link to Ambedkar’s selection in 2018 Rajya Sabha elections. This history has been a part of the Dalit narrative as it sought to carve a niche for itself through various strands of identity politics.

Mar 23, 2018 2:39 pm (IST) Rajya Sabha candidate of Janata Dal (Secular) BM Farook demands cancellation of Rajya Sabha elections 2018 in Karnataka, alleging that the returning officer is favouring Karnataka Congress