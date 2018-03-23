Rajya Sabha Election LIVE Updates: I'm With Akhilesh, Doesn't Mean I'll Support BSP, Says Raja Bhaiyya

Mar 23, 2018 10:53 am (IST)

BJP assured of 8 seats

BJP

The BJP is assured of eight out of 10 seats but it has fielded a ninth candidate. To send a candidate to the Rajya Sabha, a party needs 37 MLA votes. The BJP will have at least 28 surplus votes after it secures the eight seats. According to sources, CM Yogi Adityanath is himself spearheading the election strategy. The chief BJP ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, whose four votes will be crucial in the election, was also present in Yogi's meeting after the saffron party was successful in mollifying it. Om Prakash Rajbhar had skipped the one-year bash for Yogi government, saying there was nothing to celebrate. The BJP said it is confident of giving a fight for the ninth seat. The SP and the BSP also assured that they would win one each of the remaining two seats. The SP has fielded Jaya Bachchan and the BSP Bhimrao Ambedkar. "We know how to contest polls. Our candidate is winning and we are also going to ensure victory of the other (BSP) candidate," senior SP leader and MLA Parasnath Yadav told reporters.