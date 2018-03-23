Rajya Sabha Election LIVE Updates: I'm With Akhilesh, Doesn't Mean I'll Support BSP, Says Raja Bhaiyya

Six Candidates in Fray as West Bengal Undergoes RS Polls | Voting is underway today to elect five Rajya Sabha members from West Bengal. Six candidates are in the fray for the biennial election to the Upper House of Parliament. The Trinamool Congress has nominated four candidates -- sitting member Nadimul Haque and first-time nominees Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santanu Sen. The Trinamool has also lent its backing to Congress's sole candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. As per the Trinamool strategy, the party's excess votes would be given to Singhvi after ensuring the victory of its own four candidates. Senior CPI-M leader Rabin Deb, backed by the Left Front, is also in the fray.
Event Highlights
Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you LIVE updates:
Bhimrao Ambedkar - BSP's Rajya Sabha Candidate | The Bahujan Samaj Party has announced that a former MLA of the party, Bhimrao Ambedkar, as their nominee for the Rajya Sabha. Hailing from Etawah, Ambedkar, who shares his name with the Dalit idol, represented Lakhna Assembly constituency.He was in the headlines in 2010 when an executive engineer of irrigation department in Etawah sent his resignation letter to then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati and had accused the BSP MLA of threatening him. Samajwadi Party, BSP and the Congress can together send two candidates to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. The BSP has 19 seats, the SP has 47 and the Congress six. Each candidate requires 33 votes in the house to win.
BJP Spreading Rumours of Cross-voting in Rajya Sabha Polls, Says Congress MLA Naresh Saini | While voting for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from UP is underway, rumours of cross-voting within the Congress party, in favour of BJP, have begun to emerge. It was being reported that MLA Naresh Saini had voted for the rival party candidate. The leader, though, has denied to allegations in his statement to the media and said, “I have voted for BSP candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar. False news about my cross-voting is being spread by the BJP to hamper the morale of opposition. However, these tricks will not work now. The BSP candidate will win with surplus votes.” Meanwhile, BSP MLA from Unnao’s Purva, Anil Singh, chose to vote for the BJP candidate and justified his action by saying, “My vote is with Maharaj (Yogi Adityanath). I have taken the decision after listening to my Antaratma (Conscience)."
Independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya took to Twitter and said "Neither, I nor my political ideologies have changed. I am with Akhilesh Ji but, it doesn't mean I support BSP."
न मैं बदला हूँ, न मेरी राजनैतिक विचारधारा बदली है, ‘मैं अखिलेश जी के साथ हूँ,’ का ये अर्थ बिल्कुल नहीं कि मैं बसपा के साथ हूँ।— Raja Bhaiya (@Raghuraj_Bhadri) March 23, 2018
Polling was underway on Friday for the three Rajya Sabha seats in Telangana. The election became inevitable after the opposition Congress party fielded a candidate through the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has the strength to bag all three seats. The TRS has fielded J. Santosh Kumar, B. Lingaiah Yadav and B. Prakash while former union minister P. Balram Naik is in the fray as the Congress candidate. In the 119-member Assembly, the TRS has sufficient numbers to get all its candidates elected. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) (five members), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) (two) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) (one) have decided to abstain from voting. The TRS has 91 MLAs while the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), which has seven members, has announced support to TRS candidates. Two Congress members -- Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, S.A. Sampath Kumar -- cannot cast their votes as they were expelled from the House last week for allegedly hurling headphones during the governor's address, injuring Legislative Council chairman Swamy Goud in his eye.
Polling underway for four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka | Polling is underway for four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka. "Polling began at 9 a.m., on a steady note in the state legislature building to elect four of the five candidates in the fray for the Upper House seats," said an election official. Five candidates, including three from the ruling Congress and one each from the opposition — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) — are contesting for the four seats. The Congress candidates are L. Hanumanthaiah, G.C. Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate is Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is seeking a second term, as his first term as an Independent member ends on April 2. The election has been necessitated to fill the vacancies arising out of the retirement of incumbent members Basawaraj Patil, Rahman Khan and R. Ramakrishna of the Congress and Chandrasekhar. In the 225-member state legislative assembly, including one nominated, the Congress has 122 legislators, BJP 48 and JD-S 37. Of all, seven seats are vacant.
Rajya Sabha polls underway in West Bengal | Voting is underway today to elect five Rajya Sabha members from West Bengal. Six candidates are in the fray for the biennial election to the Upper House of Parliament. The Trinamool Congress has nominated four candidates -- sitting member Nadimul Haque and first-time nominees Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santanu Sen. The Trinamool has also lent its backing to Congress's sole candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. As per the Trinamool strategy, the party's excess votes would be given to Singhvi after ensuring the victory of its own four candidates. Senior CPI-M leader Rabin Deb, backed by the Left Front, is also in the fray.
Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Congress Party files privilege notice against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Parliament. The Congress Party alleges that Sushma Swaraj misled the House on the issue of the death of 39 Indians who were kidnapped in Iraq's Mosul town in 2014. Earlier, Congress MPs Ambika Soni, Pratap Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo had said they would move a motion against Swaraj in the Upper House after compiling documents and information on the issue. They accused Swaraj of misleading the House for four years and dared her to make public the sources who formed the basis of her claims that the 39 Indians kidnapped by ISIS were alive.
The leader of Janata Dal (Secular) HD Revanna, BM Farooq, Ramesh Babu alleges that the returning officer S Murthy is favouring the Congress party in Rajya Sabha election 2018. There was an exchange of words between the JDS leaders and the returning officer. BM Farooq is a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rejected JD(S) request for the fourth seat, forcing an election to the Upper House of Parliament on Friday. The Congress has fielded three candidates, while the BJP and JD(S) have fielded one each. The current strength of the 224-member Assembly is 217. There are seven vacancies. The ruling Congress has 123 MLAs in the House and can easily win two seats. The main opposition BJP can win one seat. For the fourth seat, the Congress and JD(S) have locked the horns.
BJP will win all 9 seats, says Samajwadi Party's MLA Nitin Agrawal | After casting his vote, Samajwadi Party MLA Nitin Agrawal (son of Naresh Agrawal) said that the "Bharatiya Janata Party's all the 9 candidates will win. The Samajwadi Party has insulted their workers & people will answer them by choosing a candidate that entertains the society rather than one who serves the society." Nitin Agrawal missed a meeting called by Akhilesh Yadav and instead attended one convened by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Nitin, an MLA from Hardoi constituency, is the son of former SP leader Naresh Agrawal, who joined the BJP after being denied a ticket to the Upper House by Akhilesh Yadav. At the time of his joining, Naresh Agrawal had said that his son would vote for the BJP candidate in the RS polls.
As voting is underway to elect Rajya Sabha members from six states, we can see Congress leaders protesting outside Gandhi Statue in Parliament, demanding the government to a file review petition against the Supreme Court's ruling on SC/ST act. Opposition leaders are seen raising slogans of, 'Daliton ke samman mein, Rahul Gandhi maidan mein.'
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate will win Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa | "Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar will get at least 50 votes. He will win with a majority. I congratulate all MLAs voting for him," Bharatiya Janata Party's state president BS Yeddyurappa said. Before Karnataka heads for Assembly Elections, the state is witnessing four Rajya Sabha seats heading to polls. A candidate requires the vote of 46 MLAs in the house to get elected. With 124 MLAs, the ruling Congress party will elect 2 MPs and have 32 balance votes left. The BJP (44) is two votes short of the required number but can pull off at least one win with the help of the JD(S) (39). The BJP, JD (S), BSRC, KJP and KMP have 90 MLAs, which is still two votes short of what is required to elect 2 MPs. However, the NDA may be able to pull off the second seat with the help of independents.
READ | Siddaramaiah Refuses to Let JD(S) Bag One Seat, Forces Rajya Sabha Voting
The ruling Congress has fielded three candidates from Karnataka, while the BJP and JD(S) have fielded one each. Each nominee requires a minimum of 45 votes to sail through.
SP Rajya Sabha Candidate Jaya Bachchan Declares Assets Worth Over Rs 1000 Crore | The Samajwadi Party candidate for Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan, has declared assets worth Rs 1000 crore, which could make her the richest candidate in the Upper House. The wife of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and a former actor herself, Jaya submitted an affidavit to the Election Commission declaring her assets, along with those of her husband. In 2012, Jaya had declared the couple’s assets to be worth Rs 343 crore. The current declaration claims movable assets worth Rs 540 crore and immovable properties over Rs 460 crore of the couple. The list says that Jaya owns a pen worth Rs 9 lakh, watches worth Rs 51 lakh, while her husband has a watch costing Rs 3.4 crore. Other than a 3,175 sq mt residential property in Brignogan-Plages, France, the couple also own properties in Bhopal, Noida, Delhi, Pune and Mumbai, and in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad. The declaration puts Jaya Bachchan above Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha, who had declared assets worth Rs 800 crore in 2014.
BSP MLA votes for BJP in Rajya Sabha polls | In a jolt to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), its legislator Anil Singh voted for BJP candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls currently underway in Uttar Pradesh. Talking to the media after casting his vote, Singh, who met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday night, said he voted for the BJP on "antaratma ki awaaz" (inner call). "My inside asked me to vote for the BJP," the legislator from Purwa in Unnao said. His move sent shock waves in the opposition camp, specially the BSP which is counting each vote to get its lone candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar elected to the Upper House of Parliament. The BSP MLA, however, said he did not know what his other party legislators were up to. In a related development, Nitin Agarwal, the Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator from Hardoi, also voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates. His father Naresh Agarwal joined the BJP earlier this month.
Voting underway at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru for four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka. Before Karnataka heads for Assembly Elections, the state will see four Rajya Sabha seats heading to polls. A candidate requires the vote of 46 MLAs in the house to get elected. With 124 MLAs, the ruling Congress party will elect 2 MPs and have 32 balance votes left. The Bharatiya Janata Party (44) is two votes short of the required number but can pull off at least one win with the help of the JD(S) (39). The Bharatiya Janata Party, JD (S), BSRC, KJP and KMP have 90 MLAs, which is still two votes short of what is required to elect 2 MPs. However, the NDA may be able to pull off the second seat with the help of independents. (Image: ANI)
"We are confident that Bharatiya Janata Party will win the 10th seat. Bahujan Samaj Party's defeat means the defeat of BSP-SP alliance. The Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party did an unholy alliance in the bypolls, but this time the alliance won't succeed. MLAs from Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj party are in touch with us... Our 9th candidate will win with surplus votes," BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh said.
BJP MLAs will cross-vote in our favour: Ram Gopal Yadav | There will be no cross-voting, but yes, BJP MLAs will cross-vote in our favour, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said. Shivapal Yadav was the first from Samajwadi camp to cast the vote for Rajya Sabha Elections 2018. Following him, till now 30 Samajwadi Party MLAs have voted so farIt will be interesting to see which MLA goes for cross-voting on the floor as the legislators will be required to confirm their vote to the appointed observers by their parties, giving them less scope of voting for the opposite camp.
West Bengal MLAs queue up at the state assembly to cast their votes for Rajya Sabha Elections. Five seats are being contested from West Bengal. To be elected to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal, a candidate will require the support of 50 MLAs. The Trinamool Congress has a brute majority in the house and with its 213 MLAs, it will be able to send at least four MPs to the Upper House. The second largest party in the house, the Congress, is far behind the TMC with 42 MLAs. The Congress has 42 MLAs, just short of the required number to elect an MP. It will require the help of either TMC’s balance 13 votes or the CPM’s 26 MLAs. (Image: ANI)
So far, 17 Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs cast their votes. The battle for 10 Uttar Pradesh seats gets even more exciting as BJP and BSP will now have to rely on cross-voting. Till now, the Samajwadi Party has 47 MLAs, so it can comfortably win one seat, while sparing 10 MLAs to vote. Nitin Agrawal, son of former SP leader Naresh Agrawal who joined the BJP, however, will vote for the saffron party. The contest will be between the BJP and the BSP for the last remaining seat. Mayawati’s party had 19 MLAs and with SP’s support, she will get 28 votes. Ajit Singh's party has offered to back her with its one vote to make up for the loss of Nitin Agrawal. She has also been promised by the Congress that its seven MLAs would vote for the BSP candidate, taking the tally to 36.
"SP candidate Jaya Bachchan Ji and BSP candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar whom we are supporting, will win the Rajya Sabha elections," said SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary. Considering BJP's condition I'd say that its own MLAs are annoyed and some of them may even end up siding with the opposition," he added.
SP candidate Jaya Bachchan Ji & BSP candidate, (Bhim Rao Ambedkar) whom we are supporting, will win the #RajyaSabha elections. Considering BJP's condition I'd say that its own MLAs are annoyed & some of them may even end up siding with the opposition: Rajendra Chaudhary, SP pic.twitter.com/UINHNN9NIL— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2018
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma meets party MLAs at the state assembly. With two jailed MLAs being barred from casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections today, the battle for 10 Uttar Pradesh seats gets even more exciting as BJP and BSP will now have to rely on cross-voting. A day earlier, the Allahabad High Court barred jailed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Mukhtar Ansari and SP’s Hari Om Yadav from voting. In such a scenario, where neither BJP nor BSP camp is getting the required number of votes, both the camps will be depending on cross-voting of MLAs.
Lucknow: Visuals from Uttar Pradesh Assembly; CM Yogi Adityanath meets party MLAs, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma also present. #RajyaSabhaElections pic.twitter.com/DwSfe53Aqj— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2018
-
