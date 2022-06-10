Rajya Sabha Election Results: Happy Moment, Says Fadnavis as All 3 BJP Maha Candidates Win; Ajay Maken Loses in Haryana

Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: In a major setback to Maharashtra’s ruling alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, the BJP on Saturday won three of the six Rajya Sabha seats, while the ruling combine questioned the eight-hour delay in counting of votes.
The BJP winners include Union minister Piyush Goyal and former state minister Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik. Read More
Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, Randeep Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut were among the 16 candidates elected to the Rajya Sabha from four states where polling was held on Friday after tussle over cross voting and alleged breach of election rules delayed the counting by around eight hours in Maharashtra and Haryana. READ MORE
In a jolt to the Congress, the BJP’s Krishan Lal Panwar and the saffron party-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma were declared elected for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana, after a high drama over allegations of violations of polling rules that delayed the counting by more than seven hours. The counting of votes began past midnight and the results were announced after 2 am on Saturday. According to Election Commission officials, Congress candidates Ajay Maken did not get enough votes. The party said one of its MLAs cross-voted while the vote of an MLA was declared invalid. Returning Officer R K Nandal said Panwar got 36 votes, while Sharma got 23 first preference votes and 6.6 transferred from the BJP, taking his tally to 29.6. It was a photo-finish as Maken got 29 votes, but lost on account of no second preference votes.
While the value of votes polled by the BJP was 3,600, securing the first seat for Panwar, Sharma won the second seat with a vote value of 2,960, including 660 that got transferred from the BJP candidate as second preference votes. The Congress’ value of votes was 2,900. Congress MLA and the party’s authorised polling agent BB Batra said while the vote of a party MLA was declared invalid, MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi cross-voted for Sharma, a media baron who had entered the poll far as an Independent candidate supported by the BJP and its ally JJP. Both the winning candidates were presented with their victory certificates around 3.30 am as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated them.
In a major setback to Maharashtra’s ruling alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, the BJP on Saturday won three of the six Rajya Sabha seats, while the ruling combine questioned the eight-hour delay in counting of votes. The BJP winners include Union minister Piyush Goyal and former state minister Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik.
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, NCP’s Praful Patel and Congress’ Imran Pratapgarhi also won the fiercely-fought elections. Of the 284 valid votes, Goyal polled 48, Bonde 48, Mahadik 41.56, Raut 41, Pratapgarhi 44 and Patel 43.
The contest was for the sixth seat the BJP had fielded former MP Dhananjay Mahadik and the Shiv Sena candidate was Sanjay Pawar, who lost. Mahadik and Pawar hail from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra. The high-stake battle for the sixth turned out to be a nail-biting affair with the Congress and BJP trading charges, even approaching the Election Commission. “Elections are contested not just for the fight, but the victory. Jai Maharashtra,” tweeted BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, whose refusal to have a consensus candidate for the Rajya Sabha led to elections in the state after 24 years.
The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections is yet to begin in Maharashtra and Haryana. The results are out for Rajasthan and Karnataka. In Rajathan, the Congress won three seats while the BJP got one, and in Karnataka, the BJP won three seats and the Congress managed one.
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has written to the Election Commission of India demanding the vote cancellation of BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar and independent MLA Ravi Rana for “violating the provisions of conduct of election rules”. ANI
The BJP suspended its Rajasthan MLA Shobharani Kushwaha for cross-voting in favour of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria issued an order stating Kushwaha voted for Tiwari despite a whip and that she was being suspended from the BJP’s primary membership. In the letter, Kataria also asked the MLA to clarify why she voted against the whip. BJP state president Satish Poonia said the party high command has been informed about the matter. The Congress fielded three candidates for the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, while the BJP fielded one, besides supporting an independent candidate. PTI
After she elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman thanked the state’s MLAs and said she will re-dedicate herself to working the welfare of the state. “I thank the workers and MLAs of Karnataka for giving me this opportunity to serve the state; I re-dedicate myself for the state of Karnataka. The elections were a wonderful coordinated effort by the observers,” she added.
The BJP managed to win the much-contested fourth seat in the Rajya Sabha elections for Karnataka. Lehar Singh of the BJP won in the second round of counting of votes. With this, the BJP has won three seats in Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh and Lehar Singh while the Congress has managed to send Jairam Ramesh to the RS. The JDS failed to secure victory for its only candidate. The results are yet to be declared
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot celebrated the victory of three candidates from the Congress on Twitter saying it was “clear from the beginning”. He tweeted in Hindi: “It was clear from the beginning that the Congress had the required majority for all three seats. But BJP tried horse trading by fielding an independent. The solidarity of our MLAs has given a befitting reply to this effort. The BJP will face a similar defeat in the 2023 assembly elections as well.”
He added: “Congress’ victory in three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan is a victory for democracy. I congratulate all the three newly elected MPs Shri Pramod Tiwari, Shri Mukul Wasnik and Shri Randeep Surjewala. I am sure that all the three MPs will be able to strongly advocate the rights of Rajasthan in Delhi.”
राजस्थान में तीन राज्यसभा सीटों पर कांग्रेस की विजय लोकतंत्र की जीत है। मैं तीनों नवनिर्वाचित सांसदों श्री प्रमोद तिवारी, श्री मुकुल वासनिक एवं श्री रणदीप सुरजेवाला को बधाई देता हूं। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि तीनों सांसद दिल्ली में राजस्थान के हक की मजबूती से पैरवी कर सकेंगे।
— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 10, 2022
The Congress won three seats and the BJP got one after Rajya Sabha election results for Rajasthan were declared after a delay in the counting of votes. Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari from the Congress were elected, while it was Ghanshyam Tiwari from the BJP. Independent candidate, supported by the BJP, and media baron Subhash Chandra faced defeat.
Randeep Surjewala: 43 votes Ghanshyam Tiwari: 43 votes Mukul Wasnik: 42 votes Pramod Tiwari: 41 votes Subhash Chandra: 30 votes
After casting his vote in favour of the Congress, Bharatiya Tribal Party legislator Rajkumar Roat targeted its own party chief Velaram Ghoghra, saying he has become “old” to understand the issues. BTP legislators, Roat and Ramprasad Dindor voted in support of the ruling Congress candidates going against their party chief who had issued whip to its MLAs to not take part in the election process. “I would not like to say about our party state president. Now, he has become old and it is likely that he could not understand. But, our decision is for the benefit of tribals and people of the region. On the basis of this, we have decided to vote in the favour of the Congress candidates,” Roat said, adding that the decision had been taken collectively. In Rajasthan, the BTP has two MLAs who represent the tribal constituencies of Sagwada and Chaurasia. PTI
The counting of votes will be delayed till all objections are disposed of. The EC has not yet given the green signal for the counting to begin for three states. Officials said there was a prohibition on counting of votes till the disposal of objections. The states concerned did not send a report to the EC, officials added.
Polling for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana ended with independent MLA Balraj Kundu abstaining. Eighty-nine legislators exercised their franchise out of total 90 seats, officials said. Polling began at 9 am. The BJP has fielded former minister Krishan Lal Panwar, while Ajay Maken, a former union minister, is the Congress nominee. Media baron Kartikeya Sharma entered the fray as an independent. Kundu, who has been vocal against the BJP-led government on several issues, remained firm in his decision to abstain from voting. Home minister Anil Vij and state BJP chief OP Dhankar went to Kundu’s home to persuade him but were unsuccessful. Kundu, the legislator from Meham, said, “I received many offers, including monetary. But I decided to act as per my conscience.” He alleged that there have been many scams during the BJP-JJP government, and said he could not support the party or any candidate backed by it or its ally. Kundu also hit out at the Congress for fielding Maken, saying, “The party insulted the people of Haryana by fielding an outsider. Therefore, due to these reasons, I have decided not to cast my vote and abstain from voting.” PTI
In the Rajya Sabha elections for Maharashtra, the Election Commission turned down the BJP’s demand to invalidate votes of three MLAs from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi — Jitendra Awhad, Yashomati Thakur and Suhas Kande.
The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections will begin soon as leaders have started filing in. Track the results here.
Congress leader Ajay Maken wrote to the EC asking to reject objections filed by BJP. “Krishna Lal Panwar and Kartikeya Sharma are trying to stop or postpone the result of a clean election after seeing their defeat. Whereas, the returning officer has already declared the votes of BB Batra and Kiran Choudhary as valid,” Maken said.
Polling agents for BJP candidates Krishan Lal Panwar and JJP as well as independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India for cancellation of votes of two Congress MLAs BB Batra and Kiran Choudhary. They alleged that instead of showing the ballot paper to the authorised poll agent of the Congress, both MLAs showed their ballot papers to “other people”. Due of this, they said, their votes should be cancelled and, till the EC decides, results of two RS seats of Haryana should be put on hold.
Expressing confidence in his party candidates, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he was sure that the BJP will win. “We are sure that we’ll win. The way voting happened, we are confident that BJP candidates will win on both the seats. Some Congress MLAs’ votes were dismissed as they violated the rules,” Khattar told news agency ANI.
BSP-turned-Congress MLAs, who had expressed resentment with the ruling party in Rajasthan, were among those who cast their vote. BSP state president Bhagwan Singh Baba had issued a whip directing the six MLAs, who won the 2018 assembly elections as BSP candidates and merged with the Congress in 2019, to not vote for the candidates of the Congress and BJP. However, the MLAs cast their vote. The six MLAs are Rajendra Gudha, Lakhan Meena, Deepchand Kheria, Sandeep Yadav, Joginder Awana and Wajib Ali. Gudha, Ali, Bari MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga and a few other Congress MLAs had expressed resentment last week with the state government. However, they toned down after meeting chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The Congress needs 123 votes to win three seats. The party claims it has the support of a total of 126 MLAs.One candidate needs 41 votes to win. PTI
Asked about the chances of media baron Subhash Chandra’s victory after one BJP MLA cross voted, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said, “We supported him on the basis of our surplus votes. He made his own efforts and we supported him. Let’s wait for the counting.” Earlier in the day, chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed confidence that the Congress would win three Rajya Sabha seats comfortably. PTI
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, NCP’s Praful Patel and Congress’ Imran Pratapgarhi also won the fiercely-fought elections.
Of the 284 valid votes, Goyal polled 48, Bonde 48, Mahadik 41.56, Raut 41, Pratapgarhi 44 and Patel 43.
The contest was for the sixth seat the BJP had fielded former MP Dhananjay Mahadik and the Shiv Sena candidate was Sanjay Pawar, who lost. Mahadik and Pawar hail from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.
The high-stake battle for the sixth turned out to be a nail-biting affair with the Congress and BJP trading charges, even approaching the Election Commission.
“Elections are contested not just for the fight, but the victory. Jai Maharashtra,” tweeted BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, whose refusal to have a consensus candidate for the Rajya Sabha led to elections in the state after 24 years.
The counting of votes started after an eight-hour delay amid complaints of cross voting and rules violation by the BJP and the ruling alliance.
Both BJP and the Shiv Sena approached the Election Commission, alleging cross voting and seeking disqualification of votes.
The poll panel directed the Rajya Sabha election returning officer of Maharashtra to reject the vote cast by Shiv Sena legislator Suhas Kande, after which the counting of votes got underway after 1 am. The first result was out in two hours.
After the stunning setback, Congress leaders admitted shortcomings in coordination in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat told reporters in Vidhan Bhavan that it is a matter of study as to what went wrong.
BJP was cunning in holding up the counting and getting one vote invalid. We were confident that all four of our candidates will win comfortably, the Congress leader said.
Imran Pratapgarhi, the victorious Congress candidate said he was happy with his win but the defeat of Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar was unfortunate.
NCP leader Praful Patel said he will continue to make sure the concerns of Maharashtra are heard and addressed.
A huge thank you to all my supporters and well wishers for electing me to serve as the Rajya Sabha Member of the Parliament. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Pawar Saheb and NCP for entrusting me with this responsibility, he tweeted.
I am deeply humbled by your support, and I want to assure you that I will continue to work day and night to make sure that your concerns and of my Maharashtra state are heard and addressed, he added.
Raut blamed the poll panel for the defeat of the fourth MVA candidate.
Election Commission made our one vote invalid. We objected to two votes but no action was taken on that demand. Election Commission favoured them (BJP), Raut said.
