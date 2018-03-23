Rajya Sabha Election Result LIVE Updates: Polling Ends in UP; JD(S) Wants Voting Annulled in Karnataka

Mar 23, 2018 2:05 pm (IST)

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah was seen walking all the seven rebel MLAs to the polling booth. Janata Dal (Secular) President Kumaraswami cries foul play, says Election Commission must countermand these elections. "Two senior Congress leaders cross voted in the first ballot paper. Returning officer allowed them to vote again in fresh ballot paper. Illegal voting is going on, requested EC Observer to counter mandate the process." HD Kumaraswamy said. On Thursday, Janata Dal (Secular) asked the High Court to disqualify the rebel MLAs, but the High Court refused to intervene as the election process had already begun. Before Karnataka heads for Assembly Elections, the state will see four Rajya Sabha seats heading to polls. A candidate requires the vote of 46 MLAs in the house to get elected. With 124 MLAs, the ruling Congress party will elect 2 MPs and have 32 balance votes left. The BJP (44) is two votes short of the required number but can pull off at least one win with the help of the JD(S) (39). The BJP, JD (S), BSRC, KJP and KMP have 90 MLAs, which is still two votes short of what is required to elect 2 MPs. However, the NDA may be able to pull off a second seat with the help of independents.