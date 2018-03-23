Rajya Sabha Election Result LIVE Updates: BJP Wins 9 Seats in UP Prestige Battle, Exacts Revenge on SP-BSP for Bypoll Loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the winners of Rajya Sabha Elections 2018. He wrote: Congratulations to all those elected to the Rajya Sabha from various states and best wishes for their Parliamentary career. I hope they effectively voice the aspirations of the states they will represent.
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 59/59 seats
|28
|10
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand2/2 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka4/4 seats
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala1/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh10/10 seats
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal5/5 seats
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
Stay tuned as Huma Khan brings you LIVE updates:
BJP has hailed the result as a victory of better governance and management. The verdict is also a shot in the arm for chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who personally led the BJP preparations for the Rajya Sabha bypoll after facing questions over the bypoll loss to SP in Gorakhpur, a saffron party bastion that had sent him to Lok Sabha five times.
Anil Agarwal of the BJP has won the tenth Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh, defeating BSP’s BR Ambedkar in the counting of second preference votes. The BSP candidate got only 32 votes, five votes short of the required 37 votes while Agarwal got 16 votes in the first round that led to the counting of second preference votes, where Agarwal won. A win over Ambedkar in the high-stakes battle means the BJP has been able to exact revenge after losing the crucial Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to the SP this month in by-elections in which the latter had the backing of the BSP. As quid pro quo, the SP had decided to back the BSP in the bypoll, but Mayawati’s party still fell short and needed the support of Congress and a few on top of that. The week leading up to the election had seen hectic parleying as both sides tried to shore up the numbers.
Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha Election | The results for nine seats for Uttar Pradesh have finally come in. The BJP has won 8 seats and the Samajwadi Party bagged one. SP candidate Jaya Bachchan got 38 seats while all eight BJP candidates got 39 votes each. All eyes are now on the results of the tenth seat.
I am very happy to have received the maximum number of votes. Happy with the trust shown in me. It is an honor for me to serve Karnataka and serve my city Bengaluru, said Rajeev Chandrashekhar, BJP after winning Rajya Sabha Elections from Karnataka.
I am very happy to have received the maximum number of votes. Happy with the trust shown in me. It is an honor for me to serve Karnataka & serve my city Bengaluru: Rajeev Chandrashekhar, BJP after winning #RajyaSabhaElections from Karnataka pic.twitter.com/cDPOTsWHj5— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018
Win or Lose, Mayawati Will Make a Powerful Statement With UP Rajya Sabha Results | Lakhna, on the borders of Chambal ravines, is a non-descript town 20 kilometres from Etawah. On an upswing after four years of Samajwadi Party rule since 2003, Mayawati was throwing a serious challenge to Mulayam Singh Yadav, even in his own backyard in Yadav dominated constituencies of central Uttar Pradesh. By some queer stroke of luck or maybe design, Behenji nominated Bhim Rao Ambedkar to take on the SP from Lakhna in 2007. If politics is about perception and messaging, then Mayawati succeeded in doing precisely that by winning a comfortable majority in the state and getting Ambedkar elected from Mulayam’s bastion. In 2018, when Mayawati fights, perhaps, the toughest political battle in decades, she has once picked B R Ambedkar from Lakhna to knit a strong narrative irrespective of the outcome of the polls. There is a strong historic link to Ambedkar’s selection in 2018 Rajya Sabha elections. This history has been a part of the Dalit narrative as it sought to carve a niche for itself through various strands of identity politics.
Karnataka Rajya Sabha Election | After a day of high drama, the Congress will send three candidates to the Rajya Sabha and the BJP will send one, Rajiv Chandrashekhar. This would be the third consecutive Rajya Sabha term for Chandrashekhar, but the first time as a BJP MP. L Hanumanthaiah, Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekar are the newly elected MPs from Congress. The JD(S) decided to boycott voting after complaining that the returning officer was favouring the Congress party.
Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) bagged all three Rajya Sabha seats for which polling was held on Friday. B Prakash, J Santosh Kumar and AB Lingaiah Yadav were elected to the Upper House. Congress candidate and former union minister P. Balram Naik was defeated, officials said. A total of 108 members of the Assembly voted. Prakash secured 33 votes while Santosh Kumar and Yadav polled 32 votes each. The Congress candidate got only 10 votes as independent member D Prakash Reddy's vote was declared invalid by the Election Commission. The poll panel took the decision after the complaint by the Returning Officer that Prakash Reddy showed his vote to the Congress agent before casting it.
Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Election 2018 | The BJP and Congress shared one seat each from Jharkhand. Amid confusing scenes, the Congress candidate had conceded defeat, thinking that he had fallen short by three seats and the BJP workers had started celebrations. But the returning officer has announced that both parties have won one seat each.
Counting of votes started in Karnataka. Two Congress MLAs, Kagodu Thimmappa and Baburao Chinchansur, were given a chance to vote for the second time as they had made a mistake. But CEC has told returning officer to reject their votes. Earlier in the day, JD(S) candidate BM Farooq alleged that the returning officer S Murthy was favouring the Congress in Karnataka RS polls. There was also an exchange of words between the JDS leaders and the returning officer.
Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) leader Babulal Marandi has suspended Prakash Ram from party for not showing his ballot paper to the party's authorised representative after casting vote, reports News18's Alok Kumar. Bandhu Tirky, JVM agent, said, Prakash Ram did not show him the ballot paper. Earlier, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha has filed the complaint with Election Commission of India against Prakash Ram for cross-voting and cancellation of his vote.
Counting of votes has also started in Jharkhand after a delay of over two hours, but the Election Commission has directed officials not to declare the results. The poll panel had put the counting on hold after receiving a complaint from Jharkhand Vikas Morcha for cancellation of vote of Prakash Ram, who cross-voted.
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal. He won after he got votes from both his party and the Trinamool Congress. Apart from Singhvi, four others from the Trinamool Congress were elected from West Bengal. The four are: Abir Ranjan Biswas, Subhashis Chakraborty, Nadimul Haque and Santanu Sen.
Counting of votes for Rajya Sabha elections begins in Uttar Pradesh after clearance from the Election Commission. ACEO Ramesh Rai said, the CCTV footage has been examined and nothing objectionable has been found. The process was halted after BSP has filed complaint with EC saying MLAs Nitin Agarwal and Anil Singh did not show votes to polling agents before casting their vote. Both these MLAs are believed to have cross-voted.
The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, locked in a tight contest with the BJP for the tenth seat from Uttar Pradesh, have approached the Election Commission, seeking the cancellation of the votes cast by SP MLA Nitin Agrawal and BSP MLA Anil Singh. Nitin is the son of former SP leader Naresh Agrawal, who joined the BJP recently after being denied a BJP ticket. He had said that Nitin would vote for the saffron party. Singh, BSP MLA from Unnao’s Purva, chose to vote for the BJP candidate and justified his action by saying, “My vote is with Maharaj (Yogi Adityanath). I have taken the decision after listening to my Antaratma (Conscience)." SP and BSP, in their complaint, argued for cancellation on the grounds that the two legislators had not disclosed their votes to their parties. This is the reason why the counting of votes has not started. Election Commission is examining the issue, reports CNN-News18's Pranshu Mishra.
Uttar Pradesh: Election Commission has not given permission to begin the counting of votes for Rajya Sabha election due to some objections in ballot papers. Counting to begin only after EC gives clearance, reports ANI.
#UttarPradesh: Election Commission has not given permission to begin the counting of votes for Rajya Sabha election due to some objections in ballot papers. Counting to begin only after EC gives clearance.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2018
Counting has been put on hold in Karnataka as the complaint made by JD(S) was forwarded to the Chief Election Commissioner. Officials said that they are waiting for clearance before starting the counting. Earlier in the day, JD(S) candidate BM Farooq alleged that the returning officer S Murthy was favouring the Congress in Karnataka RS polls. There was also an exchange of words between the JDS leaders and the returning officer.
