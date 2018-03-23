Rajya Sabha Election Result LIVE Updates: Mayawati's BSP on Edge in UP as Results Start Pouring in

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha as results start pouring in from Uttar Pradesh, Reports News18's Qazi Faraz Ahmed. Jaitley is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, where he was elected to the Upper House in April 2012. This time, he was shifted to UP, from where the BJP is assured to win 8 seats.
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 34/59 seats
|17
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand0/2 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka0/4 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana0/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh1/10 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal0/5 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
Voting for the five Rajya Sabha seats in West Bengal ended at 4 pm on Friday and all the six candidates in the fray were present in the Assembly premises during the polling. The voting had begun at 9 am. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee along with other ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs, cast their votes. Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan along with other Congress MLAs also exercised their franchise.
Congress to Move No-confidence Motion Against BJP-led Central Government | The Congress on Friday notified the Lok Sabha that the party will move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has written a letter to the Speaker of the House, giving a notification required for a no-confidence motion. According to the letter, a copy of which is available to News18, the no-confidence motion will be moved on March 27.
The returning officer has been changed following the complaint from JD(S) and another official has been nominated in his place, reports CNN-News18's Deepa Balakrishnan. Earlier in the day, JD(S) leader HD Revanna, Ramesh Babu and the party’s candidate BM Farooq have alleged the returning officer S Murthy is favouring the Congress in Karnataka Rajya Sabha polls. There was an exchange of words between the JDS leaders and the returning officer. BM Farooq is a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rejected JD(S) request for the fourth seat, forcing an election to the Upper House of Parliament on Friday. The Congress has fielded three candidates, while the BJP and JD(S) have fielded one each. The current strength of the 224-member Assembly is 217. There are seven vacancies. The ruling Congress has 123 MLAs in the House and can easily win two seats. The main opposition BJP can win one seat. For the fourth seat, the Congress and JD(S) have locked the horns.
The polling for Rajya Sabha Elections 2018 in Karnataka has ended, with 178 MLAs casting their votes. According to officials, the declaration of result could take an hour. "Polling began at 9 a.m., on a steady note in the state legislature building to elect four of the five candidates in the fray for the Upper House seats," said an election official. Five candidates, including three from the ruling Congress and one each from the opposition — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) — are contesting for the four seats. The Congress candidates are L. Hanumanthaiah, G.C. Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate is Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is seeking a second term, as his first term as an Independent member ends on April 2. The election has been necessitated to fill the vacancies arising out of the retirement of incumbent members Basawaraj Patil, Rahman Khan and R. Ramakrishna of the Congress and Chandrasekhar. In the 225-member state legislative assembly, including one nominated, the Congress has 122 legislators, BJP 48 and JD-S 37. Of all, seven seats are vacant.
Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) has decided to boycott the Rajya Sabha election, alleging that two Congress MLAs were allowed to vote twice. The decision was taken at a legislature party meeting after three of its MLAs had already cast their vote. The JD(S) has 37 MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly but seven had turned rebel and had voted for the Congress candidate.
The polling for Rajya Sabha Elections 2018 ends as all the 400 MLAs cast their votes. The counting process will start at 5pm and the results will be announced as soon as the counting of votes is completed. Voting in the crucial biennial elections for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh began at 9am today. To secure a seat to the Upper House of Parliament from this state, a candidate needs 37 first preference votes. Since the BJP and its allies have 324 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly right now, the saffron party can easily bag eight of the 10 seats and will still be left with 28 surplus votes as the four-MLA strong Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has decided to go with the ruling party.
Win or Lose, Mayawati Will Make a Powerful Statement With UP Rajya Sabha Results | Lakhna, on the borders of Chambal ravines, is a non-descript town 20 kilometres from Etawah. On an upswing after four years of Samajwadi Party rule since 2003, Mayawati was throwing a serious challenge to Mulayam Singh Yadav, even in his own backyard in Yadav dominated constituencies of central Uttar Pradesh. By some queer stroke of luck or maybe design, Behenji nominated Bhim Rao Ambedkar to take on the SP from Lakhna in 2007. If politics is about perception and messaging, then Mayawati succeeded in doing precisely that by winning a comfortable majority in the state and getting Ambedkar elected from Mulayam’s bastion. In 2018, when Mayawati fights, perhaps, the toughest political battle in decades, she has once picked B R Ambedkar from Lakhna to knit a strong narrative irrespective of the outcome of the polls. There is a strong historic link to Ambedkar’s selection in 2018 Rajya Sabha elections. This history has been a part of the Dalit narrative as it sought to carve a niche for itself through various strands of identity politics.
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah was seen walking all the seven rebel MLAs to the polling booth. Janata Dal (Secular) President Kumaraswami cries foul play, says Election Commission must countermand these elections. "Two senior Congress leaders cross voted in the first ballot paper. Returning officer allowed them to vote again in fresh ballot paper. Illegal voting is going on, requested EC Observer to counter mandate the process." HD Kumaraswamy said. On Thursday, Janata Dal (Secular) asked the High Court to disqualify the rebel MLAs, but the High Court refused to intervene as the election process had already begun. Before Karnataka heads for Assembly Elections, the state will see four Rajya Sabha seats heading to polls. A candidate requires the vote of 46 MLAs in the house to get elected. With 124 MLAs, the ruling Congress party will elect 2 MPs and have 32 balance votes left. The BJP (44) is two votes short of the required number but can pull off at least one win with the help of the JD(S) (39). The BJP, JD (S), BSRC, KJP and KMP have 90 MLAs, which is still two votes short of what is required to elect 2 MPs. However, the NDA may be able to pull off a second seat with the help of independents.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to thank Independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya who earlier in the day said that he is with Akhilesh.
Thank you for supporting Samajwadi Party. pic.twitter.com/OZve4X1WV3— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 23, 2018
Voting for lone Rajya Sabha seat in Kerala Underway | Voting for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Kerala is underway, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan being among the early voters. MP Veerendra Kumar, the state president of the Janata Dal (U) Sharad Yadav faction, is the candidate supported by ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, while B Babu Prasad is the UDF candidate. In the 140-member Assembly, the LDF has 90 MLAs while the UDF has 41 legislators. Kerala Congress (M), which has six MLAs, has said it will abstain from voting. The lone BJP MLA in the state O Rajagopal, has also decided to keep away from exercising his franchise. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, former chief minister, Oommen Chandy, and state ministers were among those who voted. The election is being held after the seat fell vacant when Veerendra Kumar resigned from the Upper House of Parliament as a mark of protest following JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joining hands with BJP-led NDA.
Six Candidates in Fray as West Bengal Undergoes RS Polls | Voting is underway today to elect five Rajya Sabha members from West Bengal. Six candidates are in the fray for the biennial election to the Upper House of Parliament. The Trinamool Congress has nominated four candidates -- sitting member Nadimul Haque and first-time nominees Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santanu Sen. The Trinamool has also lent its backing to Congress's sole candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. As per the Trinamool strategy, the party's excess votes would be given to Singhvi after ensuring the victory of its own four candidates. Senior CPI-M leader Rabin Deb, backed by the Left Front, is also in the fray.
Bhimrao Ambedkar - BSP's Rajya Sabha Candidate | The Bahujan Samaj Party has announced that a former MLA of the party, Bhimrao Ambedkar, as their nominee for the Rajya Sabha. Hailing from Etawah, Ambedkar, who shares his name with the Dalit idol, represented Lakhna Assembly constituency.He was in the headlines in 2010 when an executive engineer of irrigation department in Etawah sent his resignation letter to then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati and had accused the BSP MLA of threatening him. Samajwadi Party, BSP and the Congress can together send two candidates to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. The BSP has 19 seats, the SP has 47 and the Congress six. Each candidate requires 33 votes in the house to win.
BJP Spreading Rumours of Cross-voting in Rajya Sabha Polls, Says Congress MLA Naresh Saini | While voting for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from UP is underway, rumours of cross-voting within the Congress party, in favour of BJP, have begun to emerge. It was being reported that MLA Naresh Saini had voted for the rival party candidate. The leader, though, has denied to allegations in his statement to the media and said, “I have voted for BSP candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar. False news about my cross-voting is being spread by the BJP to hamper the morale of opposition. However, these tricks will not work now. The BSP candidate will win with surplus votes.” Meanwhile, BSP MLA from Unnao’s Purva, Anil Singh, chose to vote for the BJP candidate and justified his action by saying, “My vote is with Maharaj (Yogi Adityanath). I have taken the decision after listening to my Antaratma (Conscience)."
Independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya took to Twitter and said "Neither, I nor my political ideologies have changed. I am with Akhilesh Ji but, it doesn't mean I support BSP."
न मैं बदला हूँ, न मेरी राजनैतिक विचारधारा बदली है, ‘मैं अखिलेश जी के साथ हूँ,’ का ये अर्थ बिल्कुल नहीं कि मैं बसपा के साथ हूँ।— Raja Bhaiya (@Raghuraj_Bhadri) March 23, 2018
Polling was underway on Friday for the three Rajya Sabha seats in Telangana. The election became inevitable after the opposition Congress party fielded a candidate through the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has the strength to bag all three seats. The TRS has fielded J. Santosh Kumar, B. Lingaiah Yadav and B. Prakash while former union minister P. Balram Naik is in the fray as the Congress candidate. In the 119-member Assembly, the TRS has sufficient numbers to get all its candidates elected. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) (five members), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) (two) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) (one) have decided to abstain from voting. The TRS has 91 MLAs while the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), which has seven members, has announced support to TRS candidates. Two Congress members -- Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, S.A. Sampath Kumar -- cannot cast their votes as they were expelled from the House last week for allegedly hurling headphones during the governor's address, injuring Legislative Council chairman Swamy Goud in his eye.
Polling underway for four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka | Polling is underway for four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka. "Polling began at 9 a.m., on a steady note in the state legislature building to elect four of the five candidates in the fray for the Upper House seats," said an election official. Five candidates, including three from the ruling Congress and one each from the opposition — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) — are contesting for the four seats. The Congress candidates are L. Hanumanthaiah, G.C. Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate is Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is seeking a second term, as his first term as an Independent member ends on April 2. The election has been necessitated to fill the vacancies arising out of the retirement of incumbent members Basawaraj Patil, Rahman Khan and R. Ramakrishna of the Congress and Chandrasekhar. In the 225-member state legislative assembly, including one nominated, the Congress has 122 legislators, BJP 48 and JD-S 37. Of all, seven seats are vacant.
Rajya Sabha polls underway in West Bengal | Voting is underway today to elect five Rajya Sabha members from West Bengal. Six candidates are in the fray for the biennial election to the Upper House of Parliament. The Trinamool Congress has nominated four candidates -- sitting member Nadimul Haque and first-time nominees Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santanu Sen. The Trinamool has also lent its backing to Congress's sole candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. As per the Trinamool strategy, the party's excess votes would be given to Singhvi after ensuring the victory of its own four candidates. Senior CPI-M leader Rabin Deb, backed by the Left Front, is also in the fray.
Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Congress Party files privilege notice against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Parliament. The Congress Party alleges that Sushma Swaraj misled the House on the issue of the death of 39 Indians who were kidnapped in Iraq's Mosul town in 2014. Earlier, Congress MPs Ambika Soni, Pratap Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo had said they would move a motion against Swaraj in the Upper House after compiling documents and information on the issue. They accused Swaraj of misleading the House for four years and dared her to make public the sources who formed the basis of her claims that the 39 Indians kidnapped by ISIS were alive.
The leader of Janata Dal (Secular) HD Revanna, BM Farooq, Ramesh Babu alleges that the returning officer S Murthy is favouring the Congress party in Rajya Sabha election 2018. There was an exchange of words between the JDS leaders and the returning officer. BM Farooq is a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rejected JD(S) request for the fourth seat, forcing an election to the Upper House of Parliament on Friday. The Congress has fielded three candidates, while the BJP and JD(S) have fielded one each. The current strength of the 224-member Assembly is 217. There are seven vacancies. The ruling Congress has 123 MLAs in the House and can easily win two seats. The main opposition BJP can win one seat. For the fourth seat, the Congress and JD(S) have locked the horns.
BJP will win all 9 seats, says Samajwadi Party's MLA Nitin Agrawal | After casting his vote, Samajwadi Party MLA Nitin Agrawal (son of Naresh Agrawal) said that the "Bharatiya Janata Party's all the 9 candidates will win. The Samajwadi Party has insulted their workers & people will answer them by choosing a candidate that entertains the society rather than one who serves the society." Nitin Agrawal missed a meeting called by Akhilesh Yadav and instead attended one convened by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Nitin, an MLA from Hardoi constituency, is the son of former SP leader Naresh Agrawal, who joined the BJP after being denied a ticket to the Upper House by Akhilesh Yadav. At the time of his joining, Naresh Agrawal had said that his son would vote for the BJP candidate in the RS polls.
As voting is underway to elect Rajya Sabha members from six states, we can see Congress leaders protesting outside Gandhi Statue in Parliament, demanding the government to a file review petition against the Supreme Court's ruling on SC/ST act. Opposition leaders are seen raising slogans of, 'Daliton ke samman mein, Rahul Gandhi maidan mein.'
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate will win Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa | "Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar will get at least 50 votes. He will win with a majority. I congratulate all MLAs voting for him," Bharatiya Janata Party's state president BS Yeddyurappa said. Before Karnataka heads for Assembly Elections, the state is witnessing four Rajya Sabha seats heading to polls. A candidate requires the vote of 46 MLAs in the house to get elected. With 124 MLAs, the ruling Congress party will elect 2 MPs and have 32 balance votes left. The BJP (44) is two votes short of the required number but can pull off at least one win with the help of the JD(S) (39). The BJP, JD (S), BSRC, KJP and KMP have 90 MLAs, which is still two votes short of what is required to elect 2 MPs. However, the NDA may be able to pull off the second seat with the help of independents.
