Rajya Sabha Elections 2018 Live Blog [+]

Full Results [+]
BJP INC AITC BJD TRS RJD TDP YSRCP JD(U) OTH
Seats (2018) 34/59 seats
17 5 0 3 0 2 2 1 2 2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
0000002100
Bihar6/6 seats
1100020020
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
0000000000
Gujarat4/4 seats
2200000000
Haryana1/1 seats
1000000000
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
1000000000
Jharkhand0/2 seats
0000000000
Karnataka0/4 seats
0000000000
Kerala0/1 seats
0000000000
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
4100000000
Maharashtra6/6 seats
3100000002
Odisha3/3 seats
0003000000
Rajasthan3/3 seats
3000000000
Telangana0/3 seats
0000000000
Uttar Pradesh1/10 seats
1000000000
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
1000000000
West Bengal0/5 seats
0000000000

Total Strength: 245

NDA 76
UPA 52
OTH 91
25
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Rajya Sabha Election Result LIVE Updates: Mayawati's BSP on Edge in UP as Results Start Pouring in

News18.com | March 23, 2018, 5:40 PM IST
Event Highlights

The results of the Rajya Sabha elections have started pouring in. The BJP is confident of shoring up its numbers in the Rajya Sabha, but two seats — in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka — have emerged as prestige battles for the party. In Uttar Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is sure to bag eight seats, but opposition parties may unite to prevent the saffron party from bagging the ninth seat. In Karnataka, the BJP is five votes short to ensure a victory for businessman Rajeev Chandrasekhar, but state unit president BS Yeddyurappa says he will win with 50 votes. Voting is being held for 25 of the 58 Rajya Sabha seats that will fall vacant this April. However, 33 candidates have already been elected unopposed. Overall, the BJP is in pole position with 15 Chief Ministers and coalitions in 21 states. The party plans to make full use of its overwhelming numbers in the polls.

Stay tuned as Huma Khan brings you LIVE updates:
Mar 23, 2018 5:32 pm (IST)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha as results start pouring in from Uttar Pradesh, Reports News18's Qazi Faraz Ahmed. Jaitley is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, where he was elected to the Upper House in April 2012. This time, he was shifted to UP, from where the BJP is assured to win 8 seats.

Mar 23, 2018 5:27 pm (IST)

Counting of votes for Rajya Sabha election begins.  According to officials, the declaration of result could take an hour.

Mar 23, 2018 5:02 pm (IST)

Voting for the five Rajya Sabha seats in West Bengal ended at 4 pm on Friday and all the six candidates in the fray were present in the Assembly premises during the polling. The voting had begun at 9 am. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee along with other ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs, cast their votes. Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan along with other Congress MLAs also exercised their franchise.

Mar 23, 2018 5:01 pm (IST)

Congress to Move No-confidence Motion Against BJP-led Central Government | The Congress on Friday notified the Lok Sabha that the party will move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has written a letter to the Speaker of the House, giving a notification required for a no-confidence motion. According to the letter, a copy of which is available to News18, the no-confidence motion will be moved on March 27.

Mar 23, 2018 4:43 pm (IST)

The returning officer has been changed following the complaint from JD(S) and another official has been nominated in his place, reports CNN-News18's Deepa Balakrishnan. Earlier in the day, JD(S) leader HD Revanna, Ramesh Babu and the party’s candidate BM Farooq have alleged the returning officer S Murthy is favouring the Congress in Karnataka Rajya Sabha polls. There was an exchange of words between the JDS leaders and the returning officer. BM Farooq is a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rejected JD(S) request for the fourth seat, forcing an election to the Upper House of Parliament on Friday. The Congress has fielded three candidates, while the BJP and JD(S) have fielded one each. The current strength of the 224-member Assembly is 217. There are seven vacancies. The ruling Congress has 123 MLAs in the House and can easily win two seats. The main opposition BJP can win one seat. For the fourth seat, the Congress and JD(S) have locked the horns.

Mar 23, 2018 4:33 pm (IST)

The polling for Rajya Sabha Elections 2018 in Karnataka has ended, with 178 MLAs casting their votes. According to officials, the declaration of result could take an hour. "Polling began at 9 a.m., on a steady note in the state legislature building to elect four of the five candidates in the fray for the Upper House seats," said an election official. Five candidates, including three from the ruling Congress and one each from the opposition — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) — are contesting for the four seats. The Congress candidates are L. Hanumanthaiah, G.C. Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate is Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is seeking a second term, as his first term as an Independent member ends on April 2. The election has been necessitated to fill the vacancies arising out of the retirement of incumbent members Basawaraj Patil, Rahman Khan and R. Ramakrishna of the Congress and Chandrasekhar. In the 225-member state legislative assembly, including one nominated, the Congress has 122 legislators, BJP 48 and JD-S 37. Of all, seven seats are vacant.

Mar 23, 2018 4:01 pm (IST)

Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) has decided to boycott the Rajya Sabha election, alleging that two Congress MLAs were allowed to vote twice. The decision was taken at a legislature party meeting after three of its MLAs had already cast their vote. The JD(S) has 37 MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly but seven had turned rebel and had voted for the Congress candidate.

Mar 23, 2018 3:50 pm (IST)

Immediately after casting vote for the Rajya Sabha poll in Uttar Pradesh, Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiya meets CM Yogi Adityanath at his office in Lucknow.

Mar 23, 2018 3:28 pm (IST)

The polling for Rajya Sabha Elections 2018 ends as all the 400 MLAs cast their votes. The counting process will start at 5pm and the results will be announced as soon as the counting of votes is completed. Voting in the crucial biennial elections for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh began at 9am today. To secure a seat to the Upper House of Parliament from this state, a candidate needs 37 first preference votes. Since the BJP and its allies have 324 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly right now, the saffron party can easily bag eight of the 10 seats and will still be left with 28 surplus votes as the four-MLA strong Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has decided to go with the ruling party.

Mar 23, 2018 2:43 pm (IST)

Win or Lose, Mayawati Will Make a Powerful Statement With UP Rajya Sabha Results | Lakhna, on the borders of Chambal ravines, is a non-descript town 20 kilometres from Etawah. On an upswing after four years of Samajwadi Party rule since 2003, Mayawati was throwing a serious challenge to Mulayam Singh Yadav, even in his own backyard in Yadav dominated constituencies of central Uttar Pradesh. By some queer stroke of luck or maybe design, Behenji nominated Bhim Rao Ambedkar to take on the SP from Lakhna in 2007. If politics is about perception and messaging, then Mayawati succeeded in doing precisely that by winning a comfortable majority in the state and getting Ambedkar elected from Mulayam’s bastion. In 2018, when Mayawati fights, perhaps, the toughest political battle in decades, she has once picked B R Ambedkar from Lakhna to knit a strong narrative irrespective of the outcome of the polls. There is a strong historic link to Ambedkar’s selection in 2018 Rajya Sabha elections. This history has been a part of the Dalit narrative as it sought to carve a niche for itself through various strands of identity politics.

Mar 23, 2018 2:39 pm (IST)

Rajya Sabha candidate of Janata Dal (Secular) BM Farook demands cancellation of Rajya Sabha elections 2018 in Karnataka, alleging that the returning officer is favouring Karnataka Congress

Mar 23, 2018 2:31 pm (IST)

Replying to Janata Dal (Secular) President HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Congress said that both the old MLAs were old. JD(U) MLAs have made a mistake by writing in roman numbers.  Now, as they don't want their vote to go waste so they are requesting for a fresh paper

Mar 23, 2018 2:05 pm (IST)

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah was seen walking all the seven rebel MLAs to the polling booth. Janata Dal (Secular) President Kumaraswami cries foul play, says Election Commission must countermand these elections. "Two senior Congress leaders cross voted in the first ballot paper. Returning officer allowed them to vote again in fresh ballot paper. Illegal voting is going on, requested EC Observer to counter mandate the process." HD Kumaraswamy said. On Thursday, Janata Dal (Secular) asked the High Court to disqualify the rebel MLAs, but the High Court refused to intervene as the election process had already begun.  Before Karnataka heads for Assembly Elections, the state will see four Rajya Sabha seats heading to polls. A candidate requires the vote of 46 MLAs in the house to get elected. With 124 MLAs, the ruling Congress party will elect 2 MPs and have 32 balance votes left. The BJP (44) is two votes short of the required number but can pull off at least one win with the help of the JD(S) (39). The BJP, JD (S), BSRC, KJP and KMP have 90 MLAs, which is still two votes short of what is required to elect 2 MPs. However, the NDA may be able to pull off a second seat with the help of independents. 

Mar 23, 2018 2:05 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to thank Independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya who earlier in the day said that he is with Akhilesh.

Mar 23, 2018 1:50 pm (IST)

Voting for lone Rajya Sabha seat in Kerala Underway | Voting for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Kerala is underway, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan being among the early voters. MP Veerendra Kumar, the state president of the Janata Dal (U) Sharad Yadav faction, is the candidate supported by ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, while B Babu Prasad is the UDF candidate. In the 140-member Assembly, the LDF has 90 MLAs while the UDF has 41 legislators. Kerala Congress (M), which has six MLAs, has said it will abstain from voting. The lone BJP MLA in the state O Rajagopal, has also decided to keep away from exercising his franchise. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, former chief minister, Oommen Chandy, and state ministers were among those who voted. The election is being held after the seat fell vacant when Veerendra Kumar resigned from the Upper House of Parliament as a mark of protest following JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joining hands with BJP-led NDA. 

Mar 23, 2018 12:54 pm (IST)

Six Candidates in Fray as West Bengal Undergoes RS Polls | Voting is underway today to elect five Rajya Sabha members from West Bengal. Six candidates are in the fray for the biennial election to the Upper House of Parliament. The Trinamool Congress has nominated four candidates -- sitting member Nadimul Haque and first-time nominees Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santanu Sen. The Trinamool has also lent its backing to Congress's sole candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. As per the Trinamool strategy, the party's excess votes would be given to Singhvi after ensuring the victory of its own four candidates. Senior CPI-M leader Rabin Deb, backed by the Left Front, is also in the fray.

Mar 23, 2018 12:50 pm (IST)

Bhimrao Ambedkar - BSP's Rajya Sabha Candidate | The Bahujan Samaj Party has announced that a former MLA of the party, Bhimrao Ambedkar, as their nominee for the Rajya Sabha. Hailing from Etawah, Ambedkar, who shares his name with the Dalit idol, represented Lakhna Assembly constituency.He was in the headlines in 2010 when an executive engineer of irrigation department in Etawah sent his resignation letter to then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati and had accused the BSP MLA of threatening him. Samajwadi Party, BSP and the Congress can together send two candidates to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. The BSP has 19 seats, the SP has 47 and the Congress six. Each candidate requires 33 votes in the house to win.

Mar 23, 2018 12:43 pm (IST)

BJP 's Saroj Pandey and Lekhram Sahu are in the fray as voting is underway for one vacant seat from Chattisgarh

Mar 23, 2018 12:30 pm (IST)

BJP Spreading Rumours of Cross-voting in Rajya Sabha Polls, Says Congress MLA Naresh Saini | While voting for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from UP is underway, rumours of cross-voting within the Congress party, in favour of BJP, have begun to emerge. It was being reported that MLA Naresh Saini had voted for the rival party candidate. The leader, though, has denied to allegations in his statement to the media and said, “I have voted for BSP candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar. False news about my cross-voting is being spread by the BJP to hamper the morale of opposition. However, these tricks will not work now. The BSP candidate will win with surplus votes.” Meanwhile, BSP MLA from Unnao’s Purva, Anil Singh, chose to vote for the BJP candidate and justified his action by saying, “My vote is with Maharaj (Yogi Adityanath). I have taken the decision after listening to my Antaratma (Conscience)."

Mar 23, 2018 12:13 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till Tuesday following disruptions. As soon as the House resumed, several members rushed near the Speaker's podium raising slogans and showing placards.

Mar 23, 2018 12:08 pm (IST)

Independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya took to Twitter and said "Neither, I nor my political ideologies have changed. I am with Akhilesh Ji but, it doesn't mean I support BSP."

Mar 23, 2018 11:57 am (IST)

Polling was underway on Friday for the three Rajya Sabha seats in Telangana. The election became inevitable after the opposition Congress party fielded a candidate through the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has the strength to bag all three seats. The TRS has fielded J. Santosh Kumar, B. Lingaiah Yadav and B. Prakash while former union minister P. Balram Naik is in the fray as the Congress candidate. In the 119-member Assembly, the TRS has sufficient numbers to get all its candidates elected.  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) (five members), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) (two) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) (one) have decided to abstain from voting. The TRS has 91 MLAs while the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), which has seven members, has announced support to TRS candidates. Two Congress members -- Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, S.A. Sampath Kumar -- cannot cast their votes as they were expelled from the House last week for allegedly hurling headphones during the governor's address, injuring Legislative Council chairman Swamy Goud in his eye.

Mar 23, 2018 11:46 am (IST)

Polling underway for four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka | Polling is underway for four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka. "Polling began at 9 a.m., on a steady note in the state legislature building to elect four of the five candidates in the fray for the Upper House seats," said an election official. Five candidates, including three from the ruling Congress and one each from the opposition — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) — are contesting for the four seats. The Congress candidates are L. Hanumanthaiah, G.C. Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate is Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is seeking a second term, as his first term as an Independent member ends on April 2. The election has been necessitated to fill the vacancies arising out of the retirement of incumbent members Basawaraj Patil, Rahman Khan and R. Ramakrishna of the Congress and Chandrasekhar. In the 225-member state legislative assembly, including one nominated, the Congress has 122 legislators, BJP 48 and JD-S 37. Of all, seven seats are vacant.

Mar 23, 2018 11:40 am (IST)

Rajya Sabha polls underway in West Bengal | Voting is underway today to elect five Rajya Sabha members from West Bengal. Six candidates are in the fray for the biennial election to the Upper House of Parliament. The Trinamool Congress has nominated four candidates -- sitting member Nadimul Haque and first-time nominees Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santanu Sen. The Trinamool has also lent its backing to Congress's sole candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. As per the Trinamool strategy, the party's excess votes would be given to Singhvi after ensuring the victory of its own four candidates. Senior CPI-M leader Rabin Deb, backed by the Left Front, is also in the fray.

Mar 23, 2018 11:38 am (IST)

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Congress Party files privilege notice against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Parliament. The Congress Party alleges that Sushma Swaraj misled the House on the issue of the death of 39 Indians who were kidnapped in Iraq's Mosul town in 2014. Earlier, Congress MPs Ambika Soni, Pratap Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo had said they would move a motion against Swaraj in the Upper House after compiling documents and information on the issue. They accused Swaraj of misleading the House for four years and dared her to make public the sources who formed the basis of her claims that the 39 Indians kidnapped by ISIS were alive.

Mar 23, 2018 11:32 am (IST)

The leader of Janata Dal (Secular) HD Revanna, BM Farooq, Ramesh Babu alleges that the returning officer S Murthy is favouring the Congress party in Rajya Sabha election 2018. There was an exchange of words between the JDS leaders and the returning officer. BM Farooq is a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rejected JD(S) request for the fourth seat, forcing an election to the Upper House of Parliament on Friday. The Congress has fielded three candidates, while the BJP and JD(S) have fielded one each. The current strength of the 224-member Assembly is 217. There are seven vacancies. The ruling Congress has 123 MLAs in the House and can easily win two seats. The main opposition BJP can win one seat. For the fourth seat, the Congress and JD(S) have locked the horns. 

Mar 23, 2018 11:24 am (IST)

BJP will win all 9 seats, says Samajwadi Party's MLA Nitin Agrawal |  After casting his vote, Samajwadi Party MLA Nitin Agrawal (son of Naresh Agrawal) said that the "Bharatiya Janata Party's all the 9 candidates will win. The Samajwadi Party has insulted their workers & people will answer them by choosing a candidate that entertains the society rather than one who serves the society." Nitin Agrawal missed a meeting called by Akhilesh Yadav and instead attended one convened by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Nitin, an MLA from Hardoi constituency, is the son of former SP leader Naresh Agrawal, who joined the BJP after being denied a ticket to the Upper House by Akhilesh Yadav. At the time of his joining, Naresh Agrawal had said that his son would vote for the BJP candidate in the RS polls. 

Mar 23, 2018 11:17 am (IST)

Flash | Rajya Sabha is adjourned till Monday after Telugu Desam Party MPs stormed into well of the house over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Mar 23, 2018 11:16 am (IST)

As voting is underway to elect Rajya Sabha members from six states, we can see Congress leaders protesting outside Gandhi Statue in Parliament, demanding the government to a file review petition against the Supreme Court's ruling on SC/ST act. Opposition leaders are seen raising slogans of, 'Daliton ke samman mein, Rahul Gandhi maidan mein.'
 

Mar 23, 2018 11:11 am (IST)

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate will win Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa | "Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar will get at least 50 votes. He will win with a majority. I congratulate all MLAs voting for him," Bharatiya Janata Party's state president BS Yeddyurappa said.  Before Karnataka heads for Assembly Elections, the state is witnessing four Rajya Sabha seats heading to polls. A candidate requires the vote of 46 MLAs in the house to get elected. With 124 MLAs, the ruling Congress party will elect 2 MPs and have 32 balance votes left. The BJP (44) is two votes short of the required number but can pull off at least one win with the help of the JD(S) (39). The BJP, JD (S), BSRC, KJP and KMP have 90 MLAs, which is still two votes short of what is required to elect 2 MPs. However, the NDA may be able to pull off the second seat with the help of independents. 

