Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Mobile Net Suspended in Rajasthan; Haryana Congress MLAs Leave for Chandigarh from Delhi

Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said special observers have been appointed to oversee the poll process which will be videographed.

Bienniel elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats were announced recently and all 41 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Telangana, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand were declared elected unopposed last Friday.

However, elections will be held for 16 seats of Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka on Friday as the number of candidates exceeds the seats going to the polls. Taking questions after announcing the schedule for the presidential election, Kumar said “We have appointed special observers in all the four places (states). The entire process will be videographed.”

Seeking to keep their flock together, major political parties have corralled their MLAs in hotels and resorts, amid accusations of attempts at poaching.

Mobile internet services were suspended for 12 hours starting 9 pm on Thursday in Jaipur’s Amber tehsil where the Congress and other supporting MLAs are staying ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

The divisional commissioner issued the order to suspend the services stating security threat to the protected people staying and moving in the area.

The MLAs are staying at Hotel Leela in the teshil since evening after being shifted from Udaipur. They will go to the assembly building for the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday morning from this hotel.

Taking a dig at the Congress, BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted the order saying, “Internet shutdown in Amber due to fear of paper leak.”

