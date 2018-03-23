Rajya Sabha Elections Results 2018 LIVE: Voting On in 6 States; Suspense Shrouds 9th Seat in UP as Congress, BSP and SP Test Ties

BJP MLAs will cross-vote in our favour: Ram Gopal Yadav | There will be no cross-voting, but yes, BJP MLAs will cross-vote in our favour, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said. It will be interesting to see which MLA goes for cross-voting on the floor as the legislators will be required to confirm their vote to the appointed observers by their parties, giving them less scope of voting for the opposite camp.
West Bengal MLAs queue up at the state assembly to cast their votes for Rajya Sabha Elections. Five seats are being contested from West Bengal. To be elected to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal, a candidate will require the support of 50 MLAs. The Trinamool Congress has a brute majority in the house and with its 213 MLAs, it will be able to send at least four MPs to the Upper House. The second largest party in the house, the Congress, is far behind the TMC with 42 MLAs. The Congress has 42 MLAs, just short of the required number to elect an MP. It will require the help of either TMC’s balance 13 votes or the CPM’s 26 MLAs. (Image: ANI)
So far, 17 Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs cast their votes. The battle for 10 Uttar Pradesh seats gets even more exciting as BJP and BSP will now have to rely on cross-voting. Till now, the Samajwadi Party has 47 MLAs, so it can comfortably win one seat, while sparing 10 MLAs to vote. Nitin Agrawal, son of former SP leader Naresh Agrawal who joined the BJP, however, will vote for the saffron party. The contest will be between the BJP and the BSP for the last remaining seat. Mayawati’s party had 19 MLAs and with SP’s support, she will get 28 votes. Ajit Singh's party has offered to back her with its one vote to make up for the loss of Nitin Agrawal. She has also been promised by the Congress that its seven MLAs would vote for the BSP candidate, taking the tally to 36.
Some of BJP's MLAs may end up siding with the Opposition: Samajwadi Party
SP candidate Jaya Bachchan Ji & BSP candidate, (Bhim Rao Ambedkar) whom we are supporting, will win the #RajyaSabha elections. Considering BJP's condition I'd say that its own MLAs are annoyed & some of them may even end up siding with the opposition: Rajendra Chaudhary, SP pic.twitter.com/UINHNN9NIL— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2018
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma meets party MLAs at the state assembly. With two jailed MLAs being barred from casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections today, the battle for 10 Uttar Pradesh seats gets even more exciting as BJP and BSP will now have to rely on cross-voting. A day earlier, the Allahabad High Court barred jailed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Mukhtar Ansari and SP’s Hari Om Yadav from voting. In such a scenario, where neither BJP nor BSP camp is getting the required number of votes, both the camps will be depending on cross-voting of MLAs.
Lucknow: Visuals from Uttar Pradesh Assembly; CM Yogi Adityanath meets party MLAs, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma also present. #RajyaSabhaElections pic.twitter.com/DwSfe53Aqj— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2018
In August last year, the BJP overtook the Congress to become the single-largest party in the Upper House. Fifty-eight Rajya Sabha seats, in addition to one seat in Kerala which fell vacant last year, will go to polls today.
The Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party MLAs have started voting for their respective candidates. Whereas, the Rajya Sabha member of Bharatiya Janata Party are yet to cast their vote. Apparently, Congress votes will go to Bahujan Samaj Party. It will be interesting to see which MLA goes for cross voting on the floor as the legislators will be required to confirm their vote to the appointed observers by their parties, giving them less scope of voting for the opposite camp.
Close Fight Between BJP, BSP as Parties Depend on Cross Voting to Clinch UP Seat | With two jailed MLAs being barred from casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections today, the battle for 10 Uttar Pradesh seats gets even more exciting as BJP and BSP will now have to rely on cross-voting. A day earlier, the Allahabad High Court barred jailed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Mukhtar Ansari and SP’s Hari Om Yadav from voting. In such a scenario, where neither BJP nor BSP camp is getting the required number of votes, both the camps will be depending on cross-voting of MLAs. It will be interesting to see which MLA goes for cross-voting on the floor as the legislators will be required to confirm their vote to the appointed observers by their parties, giving them less scope of voting for the opposite camp.
While Lok Sabha members are elected directly by the voters, Rajya Sabha members are elected indirectly by the people, that is, by the MLAs.
BJP to stay away from Rajya Sabha polls in Telangana | The opposition BJP said it would stay away from Rajya Sabha polls being held today to fill three vacancies from Telangana. A decision to the effect was taken as per the directives of the party's central leadership, state BJP president K Laxman said in a statement. The Rajya Sabha election would be held to fill three vacancies and four candidates, three belonging to TRS and one Congress nominee, are in the fray. TDP's Telangana unit said it would not take part in the Rajya Sabha election. With the BJP and TDP deciding to stay away from the election, the TRS is expected to wrest the three seats as its ally AIMIM has announced support to the party. In the 119-member Legislative Assembly, the party-wise strength is: TRS-82, INC-19, MIM-7, BJP-5, TDP-3, Independent-1, CPI(M)-1 and CPI-1.
Congress issues whip to all party MPs in Rajya Sabha | The Congress last night issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House at 11 am today in full strength and support the party's stand. According to sources, the whip has been issued by the opposition party which seeks to corner the government on some burning issues. The party has been raising the issues of PNB scam, the Supreme Court's order on SC/ST Act issue and the death of 39 Indians in Iraq. Some party MPs have also given a notice for moving a privilege motion against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for allegedly "misleading" the House on the death of the Indians. Sources said the party MPs in Rajya Sabha are also likely to meet today morning.
SP MLA Nitin Agrawal Picks Yogi Adityanath Over Akhilesh Yadav For RS Poll Strategy Meet | Samajwadi Party MLA Nitin Agrawal missed a meeting called by Akhilesh Yadav and instead attended one convened by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Nitin, an MLA from Hardoi constituency, is the son of former SP leader Naresh Agrawal, who joined the BJP after being denied a ticket to the Upper House by Akhilesh Yadav. At the time of his joining, Naresh Agrawal had said that his son would vote for the BJP candidate in the RS polls. (Read the full story here)
Akhilesh Yadav's Dinner Diplomacy May Put the Stamp on BSP's Rajya Sabha Ticket | A well-attended dinner hosted by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a five-star hotel in Lucknow have brightened the Rajya Sabha hopes of his new tag team partner - Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. Although she herself was not present, the presence of independent MLA from Kundla, Raghuraj Pratap Singh, or Raja Bhaiyya as he is more popularly known, at the dinner would have put a smile on her face. (Read the full story here)
The voting for 25 Rajya Sabha seats begins...Though the ruling BJP is already the single-largest party in the Upper House, it would be gunning to increase its seat count in elections today. While 59 seats fall vacant in April, 33 candidates have already won unopposed. So voting would be held on 25 seats across six states, with Uttar Pradesh being a keenly watched contest.
Leaving Nothing to Chance, Mayawati Sifts Through SP's Trusted MLAs | Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati has asked Samajwadi Party for a list of dedicated SP MLAs who will vote for her candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar. SP's support will be critical for Mayawati today when Uttar Pradesh decides on 10 of 31 Rajya Sabha seats. Making sure there are no hiccups, Mayawati asked for the list to put a full stop to any chance of cross-voting. As part of a quid pro quo in which BSP extended support to SP candidates in the UP Lok Sabha bypolls, Akhilesh Yadav's MLAs will vote for Mayawati's lone candidate in the RS polls on Friday. "Don't worry the BSP candidate supported by SP and Congress is winning. We have the numbers," Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav said
Congress Legislative Party leader Ajay Singh Lalu speaks to CNN-News18 and said "Our alliance will win. All the Congress MLAs will vote for BSP. When asked can a breach in BJP camp is possible? Singh replied by saying "just wait for the Rajya Sabha Elections results 2018...We will not disclose our strategy for the Rajya Sabha elections... BJP is a party of manipulators but its calculations will fail today."
Himachal Pradesh (1 vacancy): Another state where the BJP is likely to get an easy ride is Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP (44) has far more than the required number of MLAs needed (35) to elect a Rajya Sabha MP. Haryana (1 vacancy): One Rajya Sabha seat will be up for election in Haryana and the number of votes required is 4,501 (46 MLAs). The BJP (47 MLAs) has a wafer-thin majority in the 90-member house and will need to keep its flock together to ensure it wins the Rajya Sabha seat from the northern state. Kerala (1 vacancy): The number of votes needed to win the Kerala Rajya Sabha seat is 71 and the CPM-led alliance, with 90 MLAs in the Kerala Assembly, has more than enough numbers.
Jharkhand (2 vacancies): The Bharatiya Janata Party, with 43 MLAs, has much more than the required 28 votes needed to win one seat. However, it will fail to win the second seat if it just gets the support of its ally AJSU, which has 4 MLAs. The JMM (19) may be able to win the remaining seat if it gets the support of the Congress (7 seats) and the JVM (P) (2).
Uttarakhand (1 vacancy): The hill state has a 71-member assembly and a Rajya Sabha seat would require 3,551 votes or the support of at least 36 MLAs. This will most likely be a no-contest since the BJP has a thumping majority of 57 MLAs.
Chattisgarh (1 vacancy): The number of votes needed to win the one vacant seats from Chattisgarh is 46. With 49 MLAs, the seat looks to be firmly in the BJP’s kitty.
Telangana (3 vacancies): Like Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, too, has three vacancies this week. A Candidate requires the support of 90 MLAs to win the election and with 90 MLAs in the state assembly, the ruling TRS has just enough numbers to win all three Rajya Sabha seats.
Rajasthan (3 vacancies): The political battle ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly polls may have heated up, but the Bharatiya Janata Party will face no problems in the Rajya Sabha elections 2018 from the state. 51 votes are needed for a candidate to win and with 159 MLAs, the BJP has more than enough numbers to win all three seats. The party, in fact, has six surplus votes.
Siddaramaiah Refuses to Let JD(S) Win One Seat, Forces Voting | Rajya Sabha election to four seats from Karnataka has ended the debate on whether the Congress and JD(S) would join hands after the Assembly polls in case of a hung verdict. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rejected JD(S) request for the fourth seat, forcing an election to the Upper House of Parliament on Friday. The Congress has fielded three candidates, while the BJP and JD(S) have fielded one each. The current strength of the 224-member Assembly is 217. There are seven vacancies. Saying a firm no to JD(S) state chief HD Kumaraswamy’s request for one seat, Siddaramaiah has fielded a Vokkaliga Congressman, GC Chandrashekhar. Playing the Kannada card, Siddaramaiah had rejected party high command nominees Sam Pitroda and Janardhana Dwivedi’s candidature from Karnataka. The Congress has fielded three Kannadigas with no big backing in this election.
Andhra Pradesh (3 vacancies): The Telugu Desam Party announced it was breaking away from the BJP-led NDA but in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly, the support of BJP’s four MLAs would not have changed the arithmetic anyway. The margin required for a winning Rajya Sabha candidate is 4,376 votes. At least 44 MLAs need to support a candidate for him or her to win. Three seats will be up for grabs today. The Telugu Desam Party, with 102 MLAs, can elect two members. The YSR Congress has 67 MLAs and will be able to win the remaining seat.
Karnataka (4 vacancies): Before Karnataka heads for Assembly Elections, the state will see four Rajya Sabha seats heading to polls. A candidate requires the vote of 46 MLAs in the house to get elected. With 124 MLAs, the ruling Congress party will elect 2 MPs and have 32 balance votes left. The BJP (44) is two votes short of the required number but can pull off at least one win with the help of the JD(S) (39). The BJP, JD (S), BSRC, KJP and KMP have 90 MLAs, which is still two votes short of what is required to elect 2 MPs. However, the NDA may be able to pull off a second seat with the help of independents.
Gujarat (4 vacancies): The Gujarat Rajya Sabha election last year, which saw dramatic scenes as senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel just managed to scrape through with a win, is unlikely to be such a close contest this year. After the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly Elections, the Congress has bettered its tally in the house. Four Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat are up for election today and a candidate requires the support of 37 MLAs. With 78 MLAs, the Congress not only has enough numbers to elect 2 MPs, but it will also have four surplus votes left. The BJP, with 99 MLAs in the house, will have no problem in electing the remaining two seats. The Rajya Sabha battle in Gujarat will be, more or less, a contest of equals.
Madhya Pradesh (5 vacancies): 5 of MP’s Rajya Sabha seats will go to polls today and to be elected, a candidate needs support from 39 MLAs. The Bharatiya Janata Party has nine more votes than the required number to win four out of five seats. The Rajya Sabha members of Congress, which has 58 MLAs, can easily drum up the numbers for the fifth seat.
West Bengal (5 vacancies): To be elected to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal, a candidate will require the support of 50 MLAs. The Trinamool Congress has a brute majority in the house and with its 213 MLAs, it will be able to send at least four MPs to the Upper House. The second largest party in the house, the Congress, is far behind the TMC with 42 MLAs. The Congress has 42 MLAs, just short of the required number to elect an MP. It will require the help of either TMC’s balance 13 votes or the CPM’s 26 MLAs.
Maharashtra (6 vacancies): The number of votes required for a candidate to represent Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha election 2018 is 4,115 or the support of at least 42 MLAs. Individually, the BJP can elect 2 MPs and the Shiv Sena can elect one. If the alliance votes together, they can strategically use each other’s surplus votes to elect a fourth member from the NDA. If the Shiv Sena chooses to break ranks within the alliance, this would open up one seat for a contest. The Congress has just enough numbers (42) to elect one MP while the NCP (41) is one short. Congress will not have any surplus votes left to help the NCP, which may have to depend on smaller parties or independents.
