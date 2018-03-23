Rajya Sabha Elections Results 2018 LIVE: Voting On in 6 States; Suspense Shrouds 9th Seat in UP as Congress, BSP and SP Test Ties

Mar 23, 2018 8:41 am (IST)

Jharkhand (2 vacancies): The Bharatiya Janata Party, with 43 MLAs, has much more than the required 28 votes needed to win one seat. However, it will fail to win the second seat if it just gets the support of its ally AJSU, which has 4 MLAs. The JMM (19) may be able to win the remaining seat if it gets the support of the Congress (7 seats) and the JVM (P) (2).

Uttarakhand (1 vacancy): The hill state has a 71-member assembly and a Rajya Sabha seat would require 3,551 votes or the support of at least 36 MLAs. This will most likely be a no-contest since the BJP has a thumping majority of 57 MLAs.

Chattisgarh (1 vacancy): The number of votes needed to win the one vacant seats from Chattisgarh is 46. With 49 MLAs, the seat looks to be firmly in the BJP’s kitty.