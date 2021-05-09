Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra Dies in Odisha Hospital Due to Covid-19, PM Modi Expresses Grief

Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra, who was also an eminent sculptor, died on Sunday at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, days after he tested positive for Covid-19, a senior official at the hospital said. Mohapatra (78), a Padma Bhushan awardee, was admitted to the hospital on April 22.

Despite all valiant efforts by the doctors, Mohapatra lost the battle and died at 3.49 pm, Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane, Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Mohapatra’s demise and said that he will be remembered for his contributions towards popularising traditional crafts.

“Saddened by the demise of MP Shri Raghunath Mohapatra Ji. He made pioneering contributions to the world of art, architecture and culture. He will be remembered for his contributions towards popularising traditional crafts. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan among others also expressed their condolence over the demise of Mohapatra.

"Mohapatra will always be remembered for his profound contribution to Odisha in the field of art and heritage. I extend my deep sympathy to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace," Patnaik tweeted in Odia.

