Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP Announces 8 Candidates from UP, One from Uttarakhand

The BJP on Monday announced its eight candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand. Earlier this month the Election Commission had announced elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, falling vacant on November 25.

With the BJP having 304 members in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, the November 9 election for the ten Rajya Sabha seats from the state may turn out to be a nearly one-sided affair for the party, feel poll analysts.

The list of BJP Rajya Sabha candidates from Uttar Pradesh include the names of Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, Neeraj Shekhar, Geeta Shakhya, BL Verma and Seema Swivedi while one candidate Naresh Bansal has been announced from Uttarakhand. Out of the names announced from UP, one name that sprung surprise to many is that of former UP DGP Brijlal.

The BJP's all eight nominees for Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh are likely to win as the party has the three-fourth majority in the state assembly. Similarly, party's nominee for Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand, Naresh Bansal, is also expected to win. With these nine new possible members, the BJP's own tally in Rajya Sabha will cross 90 in the 245-member house.

The ten Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh falling vacant are three of BJP, four of Samajwadi party, two of Bahujan Samaj Party and one of the Congress. The BJP's candidates for Rajya Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh include Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, party's general secretary Arun Singh and Neeraj Shekhar. All three are sitting MPs.

Earlier on Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Ramji Gautam filed his nomination in presence of senior BSP leaders. Gautam is also the national co-ordinator of the BSP and also the party in charge for Bihar elections. The BSP at the moment has only 18 MLAs which is almost half of the strength required to elect a member to the Upper House. It will be interesting how BSP manages to garner the remaining number of votes to confirm a seat for Gautam.

Earlier the Samajwadi Party candidate and five term member of the Upper House, Ram Gopal Yadav filed his nomination once again. The Samajwadi Party had won 47 seats in the 2017 state assembly elections which confirms at least one seat for the party but once again it will be interesting to see whom the party supports with the remaining number of MLAs.

However turncoat Sanjay Sinh from Amethi who had recently switched to BJP from Congress failed to get his name in the list of Rajya Sabha nominees. Meanwhile taking a look at the list of BJP it is clear that caste combination and balance have been crafted carefully with two candidates each from Brahmin and Thakur community as well.

(With inputs from PTI)