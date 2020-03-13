Rajya Sabha Polls: Satav, Sena's Chaturvedi, NCP's Fauzia File Nomination Papers

Mumbai: AICC general secretary Rajiv Satav, Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and former NCP minister Fauzia Khan on Friday filed their nomination papers for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra.

NCP president Sharad Pawar and Union minister Ramdas Athawale, both sitting Rajya Sabha members, and BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, have already filed their papers for the March 26 polls.

Seven Rajya Sabha seats are falling vacant in Maharashtra on April 2. Friday is the last date for filing papers for the polls, where members of the Assembly will vote.