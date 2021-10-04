Rajya Sabha Records Average Daily Attendance of 78% MPs in Last 7 Sessions: Study

For the first time, a quantitative analysis was conducted by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on the participation of Members of Parliament in the Upper House. The study showed an average daily attendance of 78 per cent members in the last seven sessions. It also showed that the highest daily attendance was reported during the last monsoon session of Parliament at 82.57 per cent.

The detailed analysis was done considering the attendance of the members of the Rajya Sabha from 2019 till the recent monsoon session of Parliament making it a total of seven sessions, coming to a total of close to 138 sittings in all. With the ministers, Deputy Chairman, Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition not required to sign the attendance register, about 225 Members marked their attendance daily as required under the Members of Parliament (Salary and Allowances) Act.

The MPs attended the proceedings with strict Covid-19 protocols in place. During the 252nd session, the first to be held in September 2020 after lifting of coronavirus-induced lockdown, 99 members, accounting for 44.19 per cent of the total, attended the proceedings during all the 10 sittings, while 98 members, accounting for 46 per cent, did so during the 17 sittings of 254th session.

As per the records, the highest daily attendance was reported during the last monsoon session of Parliament at 82.57 per cent, whereas, the lowest was recorded during the budget session at 72.88 per cent. During this period, a total of 29.14 per cent reported 100 per cent attendance whereas close to 1.90 per cent didn’t attend for various reasons and in some cases were granted leave of absence.

Session-wise, the number of members with full attendance ranged from 34 (15.27 per cent) during the 251st session to 98 (46.00 per cent) during the 254th Session. The number of members with zero attendance ranged from just 2 (0.90 per cent) during the 248th Session to 21 (9.38 per cent) during the 252nd, the first to be held under the Covid-19 protocol.

Senior MP S R Balasubramanian recorded the full 100 per cent attendance by participating in all the 138 sittings across seven sessions of Rajya Sabha.

The other five members who had full attendance for six sessions are - Dr Ashok Bajpai, Dr DP Vats, Neeraj Shekhar, Vikas Mahatme, and Ramkumar Verma.

These seven members - Rakesh Sinha, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Dr Kailash Soni, Naresh Gujral, Vishambar Prasad Nishad, Kumar Ketkar, and Dr Amee Yagnik - had full attendance for five sessions.

Jaya Bachchan, Jairam Ramesh, Bhupender Yadav, Dr Satyanarayan Jatiya, KJ Alphons, TG Venkatesh, K RavindraKumar, PC Gupta, Viplov Thakur, Kanta Kardam, and K Somprasad were among 18 members who fully attended four sessions.

Anand Sharma, Vailar Ravi, Dr CP Thakur, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Prasanna Acharya, GVL Narasimha Rao, KK Ragesh, Prof Manoj Kumar Jha, K Vanlalvena, and GC Chandrasekhar were among 30 members with full participation in three of the seven sessions.

Dr Manmohan Singh, AK Anthony, P Chidambaram, Anil Jain, OP Mathur, Swapan Dasgupta, Dr Subramanian Swamy, Dr A Navanitha Krishnan, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Ramnath Thakur, Praful Patel, Shanta Chettu, Tiruchi Siva, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, and V Vijayasai Reddy were among 70 with full attendance in two of the seven sessions. Another 57 members attended only one full session each.

Under the statute, the members are required to sign the attendance register during every sitting of the House failing which the daily allowance of Rs 2,000 is not paid to them.

