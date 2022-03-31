Another Yadav's Exit from 'Parivaarwaad'? Upset Shivpal May Get BJP's Shoulder to Lean On, 'Big Announcement' Soon

After sparking speculations post meeting with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) chief Shivpal Yadav said that it was not an appropriate time for him to speak. The PSPL chief called a core committee meeting of his party post holders in Lucknow on Thursday.

Speaking to media after PSPL core committee meeting, Shivpal said, “Ït is not an appropriate time to say anything. I would also like to appeal to my party workers to not get worried.” The PSPL chief denied rumours about him meeting Union home minister Amit Shah. “We discussed the strategy of our party in today’s meeting,” said Shivpal as he revealed details of the meeting.

Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia president met the chief minister late Wednesday on Wednesday, fuelling speculations that he may leave the SP alliance soon. The meeting between Shivpal and CM Yogi lasted for about 20 minutes at the latter’s official residence in Lucknow. Sources close to Shivpal Yadav said the PSPL chief may make some big announcement soon of leaving nephew’s tie-up.

Shivpal had on March 26 said despite being a Samajwadi Party MLA, he was not called for the review meeting of party MLAs in Lucknow. However, the SP later clarified that Shivpal has his own outfit and was an ally, and that a meeting for allies was scheduled later. Shivpal contested the recent elections on SP symbol from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district.

However, Shivpal has not said anything regarding his meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath, but speculations are rife that he may either switchover to the BJP or ally his party with the NDA. There are talks that the BJP may send Shivpal Yadav to Rajya Sabha and his son Aditya may contest on his Jaswantnagar seat.

