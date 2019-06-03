English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajya Sabha Session from June 20 to July 26
The first session of this Lok Sabha will commence on June 17. The newly-elected members will be administered the oath on the first two days, and the new Speaker will be elected on June 19.
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha will meet from June 20 to July 26 for the upcoming session of Parliament, the Upper House secretariat said Monday.
"The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on June 20, 2019 for the upcoming Session of Parliament. Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, July 26, 2019," Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma said in a statement.
President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall at 11 am on June 20. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget during the session.
"The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, June 17, 2019. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on Friday, July 26," a statement from the Lok Sabha secretariat said.
