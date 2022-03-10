Rajyavardhan Rathore on BJP Winning in 4 States: 'Oppositions Must Start Looking Within Than Pointing to EVM'

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh and is leading in regional elections in three other states including Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. Reacting to the big win for prime minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the state polls, Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has said that the citizens of India have shown that they have confidence in their party’s policies.

“Allow me to thank PM Narendra Modi for bringing in a new kind of politics in our country," Rathore told CNN-News18. “Allow me to thank the electorate for being intelligent enough to see through and look through the divisive politics that the opposition was trying to do. It’s a new change, a new environment in our country where the electorate is not helpless and has been empowered. Like the PM said in 2014 that he is not here to rule but serve. And that’s just not during the elections but for the entire five years. He is here to bring in a new India. So, this vision is not just limited to a couple of years, it’s a very long vision. Therefore, we are here for good and the blessings that we are getting across the states are because the people have confidence in our leadership and policies."

When asked about the multiple aspects that were done right by the party, Rathore said, “In a nutshell, the delivery of services right down from the lowest level to the smallest village and the weakest person, and a sense of confidence in every person that I’m going to be heard and protected and that can be then described in roads reaching there and ration reaching there and houses and toilets being built and vaccination programs being run so efficiently."

“But the essence is that the citizen is feeling empowered. On the other side, a family and a party that has been ruling the country for such a long time is unable to repeat any government that they are forming and is even unable to maintain their vote bank share in states. Priyanka Vadra has campaigned extensively. I think it’s a reflection that the opposition must start looking within rather than pointing to EVM as Akhilesh Yadav is saying right now," Rathore added.

In Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath is set to return to power in the state after a five-year term. In Uttarakhand, the BJP is ahead in over 40 seats, while Congress managed to take lead in 22 constituencies. On the other hand, in early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a lead over Congress in 19 seats in Goa. While in Manipur, the BJP is ahead in 24 seats with Chief Minister N Biren Singh leading by a handsome margin of more than 16,000 votes against his nearest Congress rival in Heingang constituency.

