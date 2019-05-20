Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Likely to Win Jaipur Rural, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

In the 2009 election, Lal Chand Kataria of Congress defeated Rao Rajendra Singh of BJP by a vote margin of 7.61 per cent.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Likely to Win Jaipur Rural, Says News18-IPSOS Survey
File photo of Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore. (Getty Images)
Loading...
As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.

News18-IPSOS predicts that BJP candidate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore may emerge as a winner from the seat of Jaipur Rural in the state of Rajasthan. Krishna Poonia of the Congress is trailing, as per the Exit Poll.

The seat was a battle between two sports persons. Rathore, a medallist in shooting, is the Minister of State (independent charge) for Information and Broadcasting as well as Youth Affairs and Sports. He is also the sitting MP from Jaipur Rural. Poonia, an international gold medallist in discus throw and a Padmashri awardee, was fielded by the Congress to take on Rathore.

Jaipur Rural constituency came into existence after the 2008 delimitation. In the 2009 election, Lal Chand Kataria of Congress defeated Rao Rajendra Singh of BJP by a vote margin of 7.61 per cent. However in the 2014 election, Rathore defeated Congress’s CP Joshi by a margin of 32.84 per cent.

The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in a time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to the polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.

The final results will be announced on May 23.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram