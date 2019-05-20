English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Likely to Win Jaipur Rural, Says News18-IPSOS Survey
In the 2009 election, Lal Chand Kataria of Congress defeated Rao Rajendra Singh of BJP by a vote margin of 7.61 per cent.
File photo of Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore. (Getty Images)
Loading...
As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.
News18-IPSOS predicts that BJP candidate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore may emerge as a winner from the seat of Jaipur Rural in the state of Rajasthan. Krishna Poonia of the Congress is trailing, as per the Exit Poll.
The seat was a battle between two sports persons. Rathore, a medallist in shooting, is the Minister of State (independent charge) for Information and Broadcasting as well as Youth Affairs and Sports. He is also the sitting MP from Jaipur Rural. Poonia, an international gold medallist in discus throw and a Padmashri awardee, was fielded by the Congress to take on Rathore.
Jaipur Rural constituency came into existence after the 2008 delimitation. In the 2009 election, Lal Chand Kataria of Congress defeated Rao Rajendra Singh of BJP by a vote margin of 7.61 per cent. However in the 2014 election, Rathore defeated Congress’s CP Joshi by a margin of 32.84 per cent.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in a time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to the polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.
The final results will be announced on May 23.
News18-IPSOS predicts that BJP candidate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore may emerge as a winner from the seat of Jaipur Rural in the state of Rajasthan. Krishna Poonia of the Congress is trailing, as per the Exit Poll.
The seat was a battle between two sports persons. Rathore, a medallist in shooting, is the Minister of State (independent charge) for Information and Broadcasting as well as Youth Affairs and Sports. He is also the sitting MP from Jaipur Rural. Poonia, an international gold medallist in discus throw and a Padmashri awardee, was fielded by the Congress to take on Rathore.
Jaipur Rural constituency came into existence after the 2008 delimitation. In the 2009 election, Lal Chand Kataria of Congress defeated Rao Rajendra Singh of BJP by a vote margin of 7.61 per cent. However in the 2014 election, Rathore defeated Congress’s CP Joshi by a margin of 32.84 per cent.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in a time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to the polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.
The final results will be announced on May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it 'Disgusting' and 'Classless'
- Dear Game of Thrones, Which Green Eyes were Arya Stark Supposed to Shut?
- Video of Differently Abled Zomato Delivery Guy Goes Viral, Twitter Calls Him a 'True Inspiration'
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
- John Wick Snaps and Breaks Avengers Endgame's Magic Box Office Spell
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results