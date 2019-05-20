Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Likely to Win Jaipur Rural, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.News18-IPSOS predicts that BJP candidate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore may emerge as a winner from the seat of Jaipur Rural in the state of Rajasthan. Krishna Poonia of the Congress is trailing, as per the Exit Poll.The seat was a battle between two sports persons. Rathore, a medallist in shooting, is the Minister of State (independent charge) for Information and Broadcasting as well as Youth Affairs and Sports. He is also the sitting MP from Jaipur Rural. Poonia, an international gold medallist in discus throw and a Padmashri awardee, was fielded by the Congress to take on Rathore.Jaipur Rural constituency came into existence after the 2008 delimitation. In the 2009 election, Lal Chand Kataria of Congress defeated Rao Rajendra Singh of BJP by a vote margin of 7.61 per cent. However in the 2014 election, Rathore defeated Congress’s CP Joshi by a margin of 32.84 per cent.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in a time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to the polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.The final results will be announced on May 23.