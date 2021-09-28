'Rakhi Sawant' is Back to Haunt Navjot Singh Sidhu. AAP Leader Retweets Old Jeer

Minutes after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha on Tuesday reiterated his ‘Rakhi Sawant’ remark for Sidhu by retweeting an 11-day-old post on a social media platform. Chadha has earlier too faced huge backlash for his comment as many criticised him for being “sexist" and “misogynistic".

On September 17, Chadha had quote tweeted Sidhu’s video tweet and said, “The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence."

ALSO READ: ‘Sidhu Quit as His 18-point Agenda is Fulfilled’: Ex-PCC Chief’s Media Advisor on Congress Leader’s Shock Move

In the video, Sidhu was seen talking about the exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices on crops where Minimum Support Price is announced. Sidhu called out AAP for withdrawing private APMC mandis in the national capital.

The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence https://t.co/9SDr8js8tA— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 17, 2021

The AAP leader today said there is a “complete and absolute state of anarchy" in the Punjab Congress. “Complete and absolute state of anarchy in Punjab Congress. How can the people of Punjab expect these selfish leaders to give a stable, progressive and inclusive administration? How can these people be trusted with a state which has 550km border with Pakistan?"

Complete and absolute state of anarchy in Punjab Congress. How can the people of Punjab expect these selfish leaders to give a stable, progressive and inclusive administration? How can these people be trusted with a state which has 550km border with Pakistan?— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 28, 2021

In the resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party. Sidhu had taken over as the Punjab Congress chief in July this year.

ALSO READ: ‘Told You So, He Isn’t Stable’: Amarinder’s Barb at Sidhu After His Resignation as Punjab Cong Chief

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the letter. “Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he further wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here