'Rakhi Sawant of Punjab': On Sidhu's Video Message, AAP's Raghav Chadha Makes Controversial Counter

Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Raghav Chadha hit out at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu and called him ‘Rakhi Sawant’ of politics on Friday.

MLA Chadha while replying to Sidhu’s video, tweeted, “The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for a nonstop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence.”

The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence https://t.co/9SDr8js8tA— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 17, 2021

In the video, Sidhu was seen talking about the exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices on crops where Minimum Support Price is announced. Sidhu called out AAP for withdrawing private APMC mandis in the national capital.

This comes after BJP alleged that Sidhu seems to have forgotten the fact that he did not object to or raise any concern when the contract farming Act was passed in 2013 in the state and his wife was part of the state government.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here